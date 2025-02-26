If you are an NBA fan and were to hop on Twitter (X) after an Oklahoma City Thunder game, every other tweet you see will probably talk about Shai Gilgeous-Alexander being a “free throw merchant.” It is a new term used to describe players who look more to create fouls and get to the free throw line rather than just going out and trying to score the basketball in a “pure” way. Consistent foul baiting, reliance on the charity stripe, and frequency of unnecessary flopping have been some of the biggest complaints basketball fans have about the modern game.

Gilgeous-Alexander has been the prime target for critics this year. The MVP front-runner has over 100 more free throw makes than the next closest player, and a lot of fans don't like that a high percentage of his points come from the free throw line. Because of that, we are going to look at the five biggest free-throw merchants in NBA history.

You can't blame free throw merchants, as they are simply taking advantage of the rules and upping their scoring totals by taking the easiest shots in basketball: Free throws. At the same time, these players are forcing opponents into foul trouble, so players who thrive getting to the line deserve a lot of credit.

Where fans get upset is when players go out of their way to draw unnecessary contact, often sacrificing actual basketball moves in the process. James Harden is the biggest example of this. His Houston Rockets days are the best example of his knack for being a free-throw merchant. Then, the legendary shooting guard was an MVP and back-to-back-to-back scoring champion.

The Beard averaged 30-plus points per game in three straight seasons, including a 36.1 point-per-game season in 2018-19. That was the best scoring average in league history for anybody not named Michael Jordan or Wilt Chamberlain. However, Harden required 11 free throw attempts per game to reach that total. Harden actually shot even more free throws (11.8 per game) the following season, and that mark ranks both within the top 20 all-time and as the most free throw attempts per game by any guard this century.

When Harden would drive, he'd intentionally get his shooting arm tangled up with defenders, therefore forcing a foul. He was more known for drawing contact on 3-point step-back jump shots, though. Harden mastered this craft, but fans often hated him for it. Harden ranks fifth all-time in free throw makes (7,990). These factors are why he is also considered one of the biggest floppers in NBA history, too.

Joel Embiid spends more time on the ground and/or flailing his arms than he does trying to score. Embiid is another player who had a great scoring season, but it came largely because of foul baiting. The Philadelphia 76ers star averaged 33.1 points per game in 2022-23, which was the second straight time he led the NBA in scoring.

However, fans have soured on him as a player since because he is such a free throw merchant (and because he has missed so much time due to injury). Embiid's foul-drawing habits have only gotten worse since he won the MVP. He can often be seen reaching his arms out and throwing up a nonsense shot just to try and draw a foul, fully knowing the ball has no chance of going in. One such viral moment that demonstrates this was during a Team USA scrimmage when Embiid drew contact without even trying to score.

It is one thing to foul bait during a game when free throws can help your team come out victorious, but foul baiting during a scrimmage when you and your squad are trying to get better is just bizarre. Clearly, Embiid's contact-initiating ways have become second nature.

3. Wilt Chamberlain

While “foul baiting” and “free throw merchant” are new terms, the idea has been around forever. Wilt Chamberlain is responsible for five of the top six highest-scoring seasons in NBA history. That includes a 50.3 scoring average in 1961-62. Obviously, with that many points are going to come to a lot of free throw attempts, especially when you are a physical freak of your time and defenders often can't stop without fouling.

Even so, Chamberlain shot a disproportionate amount of free throws, and he often sought out the line more than necessary, considering he could win with pure size and athleticism in the paint alone. The all-time great NBA player has seven of the top 15 seasons in free throws per game. That includes shooting a record 17 free throws per game in that aforementioned 50 ppg season.

Chamberlain truthfully was fouled often and fouled hard, but he deserves recognition here for just how much time he spent on the free throw line.

4. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

The inspiration for this article of the biggest free throw merchants in NBA history is Gilgeous-Alexander. The Thunder point guard is a great player, and he is on pace to win the MVP this season. However, he has a knack for going out of his way to draw fouls that are starting to irritate fans.

Gilgeous-Alexander is notorious for throwing his body at opposing players when he shoots jump shots rather than using his normal shot form with the intent of putting the ball through the basket. In the Thunder's most recent game, the team ended up losing by three in overtime to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Timberwolves fans have even yelled “free throw merchant” while Gilgeous-Alexander was at the free throw line during this mini-series against the Thunder.

The point guard had a chance to tie the game up just before the buzzer, but he altered his form to try and draw contact instead of shooting the ball normally. He missed the shot and a foul wasn't called, but the referees have blown their whistles in such instances far too often this year.

5. Dolph Schayes

Dolph Schayes ranks 13th in free throw makes with 6,712 points from the charity stripe during his career. That is tied with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. However, Schayes ranks 75th on the all-time scoring list, while Abdul-Jabbar put up the second most points ever.

There is a major discrepancy there. Granted Schayes was a great free throw shooter and regularly led the NBA in shooting percentage from the line. Still, he was somewhat of a free-throw merchant.