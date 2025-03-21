The Western Conference is a gauntlet. No team has more than 14 games remaining, and for 12 teams still in the mix for a potential playoff or play-in tournament spot, every matchup matters a little bit more. That is not the case for the Oklahoma City Thunder, as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's squad has already reached historic heights and wrapped up the top spot in the conference for the second straight season.

But this season is a little different for the Thunder compared to where they were a year ago.

When Oklahoma City found itself as the 1-seed in the West after the 2023-24 regular season, this was a young, inexperienced group that was scratching the surface of their full potential. Gilgeous-Alexander has started coming into his own as a real MVP candidate, Chet Holmgren was a “rookie” in his second NBA season, and Jalen Williams became one of the league's rising stars.

On top of all this, Mark Daigneault earned the NBA's Coach of the Year honor for leading the Thunder to a 57-win season, their most since Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook took this organization to the Western Conference Finals in 2014. Even so, inexperience and development caught up to the Thunder in the playoffs, as they fell to Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks, who ultimately made the NBA Finals.

This is a new year. While much of this roster is the same, the Thunder are not the same team they were less than 365 days ago.

Alex Caruso and Isaiah Hartenstein have provided extra leadership and stability as experienced veterans. Williams earned All-Star honors for the first time in his career. Gilgeous-Alexander is well on his way to becoming the third player in team history to win the MVP award. Most importantly, the Thunder have the best depth in the NBA and have utilized each of their talents to make history.

Role players like Isaiah Joe, Aaron Wiggins, Jaylin Williams, and Cason Wallace have all made their presence felt throughout the season to the point where they are now just as respected on the court as Oklahoma City's main starters.

Oklahoma City has no worries right now heading into the final weeks of the regular season. The Thunder are once again the team to beat in the West, and they don't have to worry about the ongoing battles throughout the standings. No matter their opponent, the Thunder will be ready to play, and they do not care about teams not being fearful of them.

After all, winning speaks volumes, and Oklahoma City has done just that against every other team in the league. Although many still look at the Thunder as being an inexperienced and unproven team, this group has proven that they have what it takes to run the table in the Western Conference.

Thunder's dominance reigns supreme over Western Conference

Winning is one thing. Dominating is a completely separate conversation that the Thunder belongs to.

Of Oklahoma City's 57 wins this season, 43 of these games have been double-digit victories. Their 12 losses have been by an average margin of about 6.9 points per game.

In total, the Thunder have outscored their opponents by roughly 12.8 points per game this season, which would go down as the best point differential in NBA history, topping the 12.3 points per game mark set by the 1971-72 Los Angeles Lakers. On top of this statistic, the Thunder also currently own the second-best net rating of all time at 12.7, trailing the record 13.4 net rating set by the 1995-96 Chicago Bulls and Michael Jordan.

Want more numbers about this Thunder team?

Daigneault's group is 9-2 against the five best teams behind them in the league standings, and Oklahoma City's only loss against an Eastern Conference foe this season came on Jan. 8 in Cleveland, a team they could very well see again in the NBA Finals.

The Thunder don't fear anyone. While they are still young and learning, this team plays like one that has been together for several years. Although Gilgeous-Alexander leads the league in scoring, they don't exclusively play through him nor rely on the star guard to always lead the way. Throughout the whole season, the Thunder have been a top five team in offensive efficiency that hardly ever turns the ball over.

Everything starts with Oklahoma City's defense, though. Aside from ranking first in defensive rating, teams have averaged just 107.0 points per game against this team. Luguentz Dort is a lockdown defender on the perimeter, as is Caruso. Then there is Hartenstein and Holmgren down low in the paint, constantly altering shots and their opponent's thinking.

There is no easy way to score against this team, and it's equally as hard to stop them with Gilgeous-Alexander and Williams bringing the ball up the floor on offense. But through all of this success Oklahoma City has found, the rest of the West still doubts them.

No team feared the Thunder last season when they were the 1-seed. Even this year, the storylines are still focused on the surging Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors, and Minnesota Timberwolves. The disrespect this team receives is unfathomable, yet they still thrive without the spotlight because their only goal is winning. This team has done so many times during the regular season, and they figure to make a deep playoff push.

So, is there anyone in the West that could possibly stop the Thunder, and is there a blueprint to disarming this elite team?

Interestingly enough, many of the Thunder's losses have been telling. The Denver Nuggets won two of their four meetings with Oklahoma City this season. Golden State won two of their three meetings. The Dallas Mavericks won three games over the Thunder, but this was obviously before the Luka Doncic-Lakers trade and before Kyrie Irving tore his ACL.

Even the Timberwolves gave the Thunder problems this season, picking up two wins over Oklahoma City despite Gilgeous-Alexander averaging 35.0 points per game against them in their four battles.

Whereas interior presence has favored Denver and Dallas in their matchups with the Thunder, rebounding and defense favored Golden State and Minnesota.

Out of all four teams, Oklahoma City had the most trouble with the Warriors, as Stephen Curry's team held the Thunder's offense to just 110 points per game while shooting only 43.5 percent from the floor. This season, the Thunder have averaged 119.8 points per game while shooting 48.0 percent from the floor.

Teams that have the ability to change tempos and create mismatches due to smaller, quicker lineups that can push the pace in transition have clearly caused problems at times for the Thunder. With this said, that doesn't necessarily mean the same script will be presented in the playoffs, as Oklahoma City still found success against each of these four opponents and made the necessary adjustments to win against all of them.

With limited games remaining in the regular season, the Thunder aren't focused on their schedule or what's happening in the Western Conference standings. Whether they draw the Timberwolves, LA Clippers, Phoenix Suns, or another team in the first round, Oklahoma City understands their mission at hand.

However, as the playoffs progress, adjustments will be key for the Thunder. Gilgeous-Alexander is going to be able to get his numbers on any given night, but what happens when teams start pushing Holmgren out of the paint and trapping Williams from driving to the rim? That is when questions will arise for the Thunder, as they will not always want to rely on Isaiah Joe, Luguentz Dort, and other role players to bail them out.

Even so, the ongoing bloodbath in the West standings holds space in the minds of Oklahoma City's talents, as they are only focused on contending for a title. No matter the opponent, they know they have what it takes to be triumphant in a seven-game series.

Chet Holmgren: ‘A championship is the obvious goal'

Chet Holmgren and the Thunder are on a mission to capture a championship this season. Aside from owning the best record in the NBA, Oklahoma City has put themselves next to elite company, chasing the 1995-96 Chicago Bulls' historic net rating record.

Since the very start of the 2024-25 season, the Thunder have been at the top of the Western Conference standings. Now, as the regular season wraps up, Holmgren and his team have turned their attention to the playoffs. More specifically, they are using each of their remaining games as challenges to prepare for what they will face in the postseason.

Before the Thunder's Friday night game against the Charlotte Hornets, Holmgren spoke exclusively with ClutchPoints about how this organization has rapidly evolved into a force no other team has been able to break all season, as well as why outside doubt surrounding Oklahoma City exists.

What has made this season so special in your opinion and what makes this year’s team different from last year when you all claimed the top spot in the West standings?

Chet Holmgren: Any opportunity to play basketball and wake up every day to this being my job makes it special. Having a really good team, really good coaches, and a really good organization behind you adds more passion. Then there are obviously the guys in the locker room every day – we just really enjoy being with one another. Not all teams have that dynamic, and sometimes it can take the fun away from the game. We really have the best of both worlds in our organization.

How have you all been able to form such a strong bond as if you, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Jalen Williams have been playing together for over a decade?

Chet Holmgren: It comes down to a few factors. First, it's understanding that we all have the same primary goal in mind. Everything that we do individually… the purpose is to mesh it back in with the collective group to make our team better. We all have an understanding that the better the team, the better it is for every individual on the team. Nobody is really trying to go off on their own path here and do their own thing. We all feed off one another and thrive off collective success. That is why we are where we are now.

Last year, you and Shai partnered with AT&T for the popular “What a Pro Wants” commercial. Now, you guys are back for another campaign, this time with Jalen. Tell me about this new commercial. Did you three come up with this idea?

Chet Holmgren: First off, this is a great ongoing partnership with AT&T. It’s not only myself but also Shai and hopefully JDub moving forward. Last year, we had that cool segment that came out with the “What a Pro Wants” song that took the internet by storm, you could say.

This year, we came up with another cool one with Thunderstruck playing in the background, for obvious reasons. My talent is not scriptwriting, so I just trusted those entrusted with the powers above me to come up with something cool, and they definitely did that. This year’s campaign was fun to film because we did it in a really cool setting in Oklahoma City. It all came together really well, and I look forward to continuing the work with AT&T.



In the new ad, Shai walks in with the chains, JDub had the sideways hat and high socks, and you had the best of both worlds with the chain, hat, and you even added glasses. Who had the best fit here?

Chet Holmgren: [Chet laughs] I'll say this — I wouldn’t say any of us had the worst fit because, you know, we were all rocking the same fit with different accessories! We looked pretty fly and stylish. AT&T did a great job of giving us some interesting options to choose from on set. We took that and then put our own individual twists on it. It definitely worked out well.



Okay, but the outfits… I mean, you guys are going to bust these out and wear them together for one of your playoff matchups, right?

Chet Holmgren: Nah, I don’t think we can double back with the same fit. [Chet smiles] I’ll tell you this: we will have some good ones lined up. When that time comes, we’ll have something. Don’t worry!



Speaking of the playoffs, you guys are currently 57-12 this season and have a chance to break the franchise record for wins. Do you guys pay attention to all the records and history you’re making every night, or is it truly just another game for you all?

Chet Holmgren: Honestly, it’s unavoidable sometimes. The age we live in, with all the media and social media, we see this stuff all the time. At the end of the day, it doesn’t really change our approach in any way. All that stuff that pops up during the regular season is great, but that’s not what we are chasing. We aren’t getting better to only achieve this. That’s not what we are getting better for. We see it and don’t take it for granted because obviously, if it hasn’t been done before, it’s something that is special. But we are more focused on something else.



After games, no matter who is doing a postgame interview, you all are always standing there together as a team. Who came up with this idea originally, and what message do you think this sends across the league?

Chet Holmgren: I don’t think it was one person who started it. I just remember in my first Summer League game, they tried to pull me aside for postgame media. I think I pulled over Josh [Giddey] and told them, ‘I’ll only do it if he joins me.’ Maybe it was right after that or sometime after that, but eventually, and I don’t really remember when exactly it started, it turned into three people in the postgame interview.

Then there were five people after the next game. I think after beating the Sixers on Wednesday, we had the entire team in it. This is really special. We don’t do it to send any sort of message or any of that. It’s more so just us genuinely being there for one another. The same person is not always doing the interview every night, so it kind of just shows that we are all together. We aren’t trying to send any type of message by doing this. It’s just what we do.



Shai is obviously in the running for MVP this season, and many believe he will become the third player in Thunder history to win this award. Aside from his nightly performances, what makes him your team’s most valuable player?

Chet Holmgren: What everybody sees is the highlight plays after games and the insane stats. Beyond all that, the most important thing that Shai has done is continue to trust, especially in situations where guys throw two or three guys to try and stop him. I mean, I’ve personally watched him score on all five guys on the other team. He never has to pass the ball; that’s how good he is. But he understands how to make other people around him better. He just makes the team better.

I think the most important thing that he’s done is use his ability and gravity to do that. I think that, mixed in with the stats and highlights and win record and all that, it’s hard to not see an MVP case there.



We always hear about teams like the Lakers, Warriors, and Nuggets battling in the West. How come the Thunder aren’t at the forefront of these championship conversations being had in the media even though you all don’t lose many games?

Chet Holmgren: I don’t think it matters who says what in those conversations. They’re just that – conversations. All of this talk is no form of reality whatsoever. Opinions and possibilities always tend to leave out all the facts. There is no fact to these statements until the ball is tipped and these games are played. Nobody even knows who plays who yet. We don’t focus on it, and we don’t care about it, truthfully. We are so focused on getting better and preparing for the playoff situations that we will face.



Do you all still view yourselves as underdogs and use all of this outside doubt as bulletin board material?

Chet Holmgren: [Chet smirks] In this day and age, I’m sure everybody sees it. I feel like if you need ‘bulletin board’ material and motivation, then you don’t have enough of your own motivation and drive to be successful. We have guys in this locker room who have a lot deeper motivation than what is being said on ESPN, podcasts, or whatever. We know what we can do, and we are focused on finding ways to continue getting better. We leave it at that.



Why do you believe that the Thunder can win a championship three months from now in June?

Chet Holmgren: That’s definitely a loaded question. There is no simple answer because if I could answer that right now, then we would win a championship, no matter what. You know, we have a group of guys who have all the talent in the world. We have a coaching staff that has every answer to every question that you may have. We definitely have all the motivation you need to get something done in this league.

At the end of the day, nothing is promised. You can do everything right and have the perfect recipe or formula, and it still may not work out. We are going to do whatever it takes to put ourselves in the best position possible at the end of the season. A championship is the obvious goal. We are playing to win the last game of the season. But it’s still less thinking about that and more focus on what we need to do today and tomorrow in order to put ourselves in the best position for the next day. Our goals are dreams, and to reach these dreams, we have to take it one day, one game, at a time. Whatever it takes.



The biggest news in the NBA is the sale of the Boston Celtics.

Bill Chisholm, who is the managing partner at Symphony Technology Group, led a group that agreed to purchase the Celtics for about $6.1 billion, making this the largest sale of a franchise in North American sports history. The last NBA franchise to be sold was the Phoenix Suns at the start of 2023 when Mat Ishbia purchased the franchise for $4 billion.

“This process to buy the team started just under 50 years ago when I had my 7th birthday and attended a game at the old Boston Garden,” Chisholm told Shams Charania of ESPN in a statement. “I was hooked ever since. I've been a rabid fan ever since. I bleed green. I love the Celtics. When this opportunity came up, I couldn't pass it up. Wyc [Grousbeck] has done an incredible job running this franchise. So why would you mess that up? The team is in a great place right now, and I'm very sensitive to that.

“Wyc, Brad [Stevens] and Joe [Mazzulla] have done amazing jobs and that's all goodness that we want to continue.”

Of course, the biggest question stemming from the sale of the Celtics revolves around their payroll and whether this championship-proven roster will be able to stay together. Boston projects to have the highest payroll in NBA history during the 2025-26 season. Between total roster allocations and taxes, their bill could exceed $500 million in total.

Jaylen Brown just signed a five-year, $285 million supermax contract extension that could rise to $304 million. Jayson Tatum also has a supermax contract that begins at the start of the 2025-26 season. Derrick White will see his four-year, $118 million contract kick in next season as well.

Although this roster is sustainable with such a high price tag, the big question revolves around whether Chisholm and the new ownership group will be willing to consistently be the league's highest-paying team to keep the core of this roster in Boston.

With this said, all that matters to the Celtics as an organization is winning. Should their new owner share this feeling, then no price will ever be too high to compete for championships.

Want more of this content? Sign up for ClutchPoints' daily NBA newsletter now!