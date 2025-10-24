The Oklahoma City Thunder began their NBA Championship defense in the 2025-26 regular season with two consecutive double-overtime games. But thanks to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the Thunder are coming out of it with a 2-0 record.

Gilgeous-Alexander recorded a new career-high 55 points in the Thunder's 141-135 win over the Indiana Pacers. The 2024-25 MVP and NBA Finals MVP shot 15-of-31 from the field, 2-of-7 from three, and 23-of-26 from the free throw line. He also added eight rebounds, five assists, two steals, and one blocked shot in 45 minutes of play.

In his first two games of the season, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has now recorded 90 points in his 92 minutes of play. That's the fifth highest scoring two-game span in NBA history to start a season. The Thunder star trails only Wilt Chamberlain (106, 105), Anthony Davis (95), and Michael Jordan (91)

Most points in a 2-game span in NBA history to start a season: 1. Wilt Chamberlain — 106

2. Wilt Chamberlain — 105

3. Anthony Davis — 95

4. Michael Jordan — 91

5. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander — 90 Shai also scored a new career-high 55 points in tonight's win vs. the Pacers. pic.twitter.com/1OeiAZNJ67 — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) October 24, 2025

In the Thunder's opening game of the season against the Houston Rockets, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander recorded 35 points, five rebounds, five assists, two steals, and two blocks in 47 minutes of play.

Additionally, Gilgeous-Alexander also became the new record-holder for most free throws in a two-game span to start a season. His 40 free throws attempted through the first two games of the season surpassed both Bob Lanier (38) and Wilt Chamberlain (38)

Article Continues Below

The Thunder have been playing without Jalen Williams as he recovers from offseason wrist surgery. Cason Wallace and Alex Caruso, who both played in the opener, were also out for Thursday's game against the Pacers.

It didn't matter, however, as Aaron Wiggins finished his spot start with 23 points and nine rebounds while Ajay Mitchell poured in 26 points and four assists off the Thunder bench.

Bennedict Mathurin led the Pacers with 36 points and 11 rebounds while Pascal Siakam added 32 points, 15 rebounds, and four assists.

The Oklahoma City Thunder will now travel to Atlanta where they'll face the Hawks in their third game of the season. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will try to continue his red-hot start on Saturday, with tipoff scheduled for 7:30PM EST.