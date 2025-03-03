Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams scored a career-high 41 points in a 146-132 win against the San Antonio Spurs. After head coach Mark Daigneault addressed Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's free-throw shooting Friday night, Williams had a career night in a 14-point win against the Spurs. Jalen made Thunder franchise history.

Williams joined elite company among the Thunder franchise, including Russell Westbrook, Kevin Durant, James Harden, Paul George, Lu Dort, Aaron Wiggins, and Gilgeous-Alexander. Williams is in the exclusive club as Thunder players to ever score 40 or more points in a single game, per Thunder reporter Michael Martin's X, formerly Twitter.

Williams scored 41 points on 15-of-24 attempts, including 4-for-8 from three, and a perfect 7-for-7 from the free-throw line against the Spurs. He also finished with seven assists, six rebounds, one steal and one block in his most impressive performance of the regular season. Coming off of his first All-Star selection, Williams has scored 20+ points in four consecutive games. The Thunder went 3-1 throughout that stretch.

Aaron Wiggins joins exclusive Thunder club

Earlier this season, Thunder guard Aaron Wiggins scored a career-high 41 points in a 144-110 blowout win against the Kings.

After the win, Wiggins was in a reflective state in talking about his NBA career.

“The high, lows, I just think back to the dreams that I had growing up, coming out of high school, getting to college, coming out of college, being the 55th pick,” Wiggins said. “Then, getting here, and just trying to find my way. So, staying level-grounded, and having that realization is something I try to tap back into often. And after a night like this, it’s unbelievable to kind of think about, and have that realization.”

As Aaron approached the 30-point threshold against the Kings in the third quarter. Then, he caught fire in the final frame that pushed him toward a 40+ point performance.

“I wasn’t thinking 40 (points) in the third (quarter). I got to a point where I was at like 27, and I was like, ‘I’m a go get 30.’ Then, once I got 30, there was a quick point where I got to 37, and I was like ‘Why not get 40?’ I was just trying to play within the team and within our offense,” Wiggins added. “Found some good looks and some second-chance opportunities.”

Wiggins joined his All-Star teammate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander before All-Star Jalen Williams joined the club the Thunder's exclusive club of players who've scored 40+ points throughout the franchise's history in light of Sunday's win.