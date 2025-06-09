OKLAHOMA CITY — After winning Game 2 123-107 to even their NBA Finals series, 1-1, against the Indiana Pacers, Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander highlighted Chet Holmgren's bounce-back. Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault had faith in Holmgren's response to an abysmal performance in the series opener. For Gilgeous-Alexander, he knew an impressive game from Chet was brewing for Game 2.

Gilgeous-Alexander also addressed Holmgren's initiative approach, which was to be expected.

“The special thing about Chet is nobody said anything to him. He's such a competitor,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “He gets lost in the competition, and that's when he's the best version of himself. Now, he's going to go out there and make mistakes like the rest of us. But his intentions, his intangibles, his skillset, and the things you just can't teach that he does on the basketball court will take over as long as he continues to have that same mindset, which he does 99.99 percent of the time. You don't have to worry about Chet. He's gonna be that guy.”

After finishing with six points and six rebounds, while never really finding his rhythm on either end of the floor in Game 1, Holmgren finished with 15 points, six rebounds, one assist, and one block in Game 2. Offensively, Holmgren was cooking early, scoring nine of his 15 points on 4-of-5 from the floor, including one three. Defensively, Thunder's Chet Holmgren clogged the paint and protected the rim. He held Pacers All-Star Pascal Siakam to 3-of-11 shooting, including 2-of-7 from inside the three-point arc.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's ‘best fans' after Thunder win Game 2

Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander says Thunder fans fueled victory in Game 2. After showing their support in a raucous Game 1, the first NBA Finals matchup at the Paycom Center in 13 years, they took it up a notch in Sunday's win.

Gilgeous-Alexander said it made a significant difference, calling Thunder fans the best in the world after evening the NBA Finals at 1-1 against the Pacers.

“It helps a lot. It feels like throughout the whole playoffs, the crowd has found a way to get louder every game. I don’t know how they do it. It's special to play in front of them,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “It makes the road games a little bit easier because it's almost not as loud as it's been at home. So, they’re special. Best fans in the world.”

Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder will head back on the road for Game 3 against the Pacers on Wednesday.