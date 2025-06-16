The Oklahoma City Thunder are in the heat of battle right now as their series is tied against the Indiana Pacers in the NBA Finals. Game 4 was a big win for the Thunder after trailing in the fourth quarter, but they came back to win late. It was Shai Gilgeous-Alexander who put the team on his back and hit some tough shots to help lead them to victory, and Game 5 could be one of the more exciting ones in the series.

Outside of Gilgeous-Alexander trying to win his first championship, he is also showing love to the fans, and that's what he recently did. A video was posted of a kid coming up to Gilgeous-Alexander, and he wanted him to meet his friend with whom he was on the phone. Gilgeous-Alexander waved, and the kid waved back, making it a special moment for the young fans.

This wholesome moment occurs when a young fan calls his friend to meet Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 🥹 (via Araceli Garcia-Perez/ TT)pic.twitter.com/GGfCSkPsTb — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) June 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

Gilgeous-Alexander has never seemed like the person where the moment was too big for him, and he never seems to busy to show the fans some love. After advancing to the Finals, Gilgeous-Alexander shouted out the fans who had been supporting the team through the good and bad times, and he's repaying them.

Thunder ready for Game 5 against the Pacers

The Thunder were on the cusp of going down 3-1 in Game 4, but a fourth-quarter surge from Gilgeous-Alexander helped them win and tie the series. That's something the Thunder don't want to do again, but they have a motto that they live by in those types of situations.

“Whatever it takes to win has always been our mindset. It’s all that really matters with us,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “Now, it’s harder to win the way we played last game, over the course of time, and we have to correct that if we want to come out on top. So, we’re grateful and thankful we did enough to get a win, but we’re not trying to rely on the way we played last game. We need to be better, and we’re going to be better.”

The Thunder are back home for Game 5, and it may be one of the most important games of the series. The Thunder don't want to go back on the road down 3-2, and the Pacers would love to steal another game on the road. Both teams will undoubtedly give it their all, but only one will come out with the win.