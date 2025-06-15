OKLAHOMA CITY — After Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 15 fourth-quarter points to salvage Game 4 and his team’s chances to win the NBA Finals, the MVP reminded reporters that it was not by design. Heading into a pivotal Game 5 at the Paycom Center, Gilgeous-Alexander stressed the notion that his team needs to play better if they wish to push the Pacers to the brink of elimination.

Gilgeous-Alexander addressed the thin margin of error in the NBA Finals and how the Thunder’s approach to Game 4 isn’t ideal.

“Whatever it takes to win has always been our mindset. It’s all that really matters with us,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “Now, it’s harder to win the way we played last game, over the course of time, and we have to correct that if we want to come out on top. So, we’re grateful and thankful we did enough to get a win, but we’re not trying to rely on the way we played last game. We need to be better, and we’re going to be better.”

In Game 4, the Thunder outscored the Pacers in the fourth quarter for the first time in the NBA Finals' best-of-7 series. Erasing a nine-point deficit in the final frame, Gilgeous-Alexander scored 15 of the Thunder's final 16 points to close out Indiana. He finished with 35 points on 12-of-24 shooting, three rebounds, and three steals. Oklahoma City outscored its opponent 31-27 in the fourth quarter.

Taking away the home-court advantage, Oklahoma City returns to the Paycom Center with an opportunity to take a 3-2 lead in Game 5 on Monday.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander says Thunder still ‘has much work'

Article Continues Below

Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander knows the Pacers aren't done and that one loss, which could happen in Game 5, would completely change the complexion of the NBA Finals. With the best-of-7 series tied, 2-2, Gilgeous-Alexander knows the Thunder are still miles away from winning an NBA title. It's a marathon to the Larry O'Brien trophy, not a sprint in their race with the Pacers.

Despite their gutsy win in Game 4, Gilgeous-Alexander says the job's far from finished.

“Not so much relief. Personally, I much rather win than lose,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “I still feel like we have so much work to do. We’re halfway there, obviously, but still so far from the finish line. I’m so focused on the next opportunity, and try to take advantage of that.”

The Thunder will host the Pacers in Game 5 on Monday.