While Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander discussed his career goals beyond winning one championship, he also revealed his first impressions of playing alongside Nikola Topic. After missing his rookie season due to a torn ACL, Topic impressed Chet Holmgren amid pick-up games during the summer. Then, the 20-year-old impressed Gilgeous-Alexander ahead of his first healthy season in the NBA.

During training camp, Topic played alongside the league's Most Valuable Player, Gilgeous-Alexander, for the first time, and SGA, who identifies with Topic's high basketball IQ, discussed it on Friday.

“He just understands how to play basketball if I had to sum him up in one sentence,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “He sees the game. He's poised. He has size. He's strong. He doesn't step outside of what he know he can do. Very solid. I would say his gift is that he just sees the floor, sees the game, sees the next possession. That's hard for players to get that natural feel for the game than seeing the game. Really good player.”

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will watch Topic will make his Thunder debut in a preseason game against the Hornets.

Why Chet Holmgren sees himself in Thunder's Nikola Topic

Thunder forward Chet Holmgren remembers reporting to his first training camp after sitting out his rookie season, as Nikola Tokic prepares for his NBA debut. Holmgren was impressed with Topic's approach as a facilitator.

Article Continues Below

“It really stands out the way he sees the game even without the ball in his hands. The way he cuts and just finds open space, sees plays up ahead of him, and gets the ball out of his hands early,” Holmgren said. “It's impressive from a young guy, but that's what got him noticed in the first place — his ability to see and read the game.

“I wasn't really surprised by it, but I'm definitely impressed with his ability to play the game and let things come to him. So, he's going to continue to get better and better.”

Holmgren can relate to Topic's growth at this stage of his development.

“It's a similar situation to what I was in, and he's going to continue to improve very fast,” Holmgren added. “He wants to get better. He has a serious approach to the game. So, I'm impressed by him.”

The Thunder will face the Hornets on Sunday.