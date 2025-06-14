INDIANAPOLIS — With his team’s back against the ropes in an uphill battle, Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander put the team on his back and crossed the finish line of a gritty Game 4 win against the Indiana Pacers. Gilgeous-Alexander’s clutch performance led the Thunder to even the NBA Finals’ best-of-7 series, 2-2. Erasing a 10-point deficit, the Thunder pulled ahead in the final minutes of the fourth quarter, when Shai went to work.

With the pressure of heading back to Oklahoma City for Game 5, potentially trailing the Pacers, 3-1, Gilgeous-Alexander kept the Thunder’s season alive, scoring 15 of his 35 points in the last five minutes of the fourth quarter. Oklahoma City beat Indiana 111-104. The Thunder are two wins away from a title, heading back to the Paycom Center. Still, Gilgeous-Alexander knows the job is far from finished, despite being this close, and heading home for Game 5.

“Not so much relief. Personally, I much rather win than lose,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “I still feel like we have so much work to do. We’re halfway there, obviously, but still so far from the finish line. I’m so focused on the next opportunity, and try to take advantage of that.”

Gilgeous-Alexander also finished with three rebounds, three steals, and one block. The Thunder

Mark Daigneault praises Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for Thunder win

Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault gestures to players during the first half during game four of the 2025 NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
Article Continues Below
More Thunder News
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) dunks during the third quarter against the Indiana Pacers during game four of the 2025 NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander drops ‘swinging’ declaration after Game 4 explosion vs. PacersYasmin Edañol ·
Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault motions to his team during the fourth quarter against the Indiana Pacers in game two of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center.
Thunder’s Mark Daigneault drops free throw truth bomb after Game 4 victoryJaren Kawada ·
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) dribbles the ball against the Indiana Pacers during the first half during game four of the 2025 NBA Finals
Thunders’ Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gets real on 4th quarter takeover vs. PacersJosh Davis ·
Stephen A. Smith attends game six of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs between the Denver Nuggets and the LA Clippers at Intuit Dome
Stephen A. Smith claps back at haters for Pacers-Thunder Game 4 Solitaire pictureGuillermo Guajardo ·
Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (2) drives to the basket against Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) during the second half during game four of the 2025 NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mark Daigneault
Thunder HC Mark Daigneault reveals why Isaiah Hartenstein started over Cason WallaceYasmin Edañol ·
BA TV analyst Charles Barkley talks on set before game three of the 2024 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center
Charles Barkley makes bold declaration about NBA Finals after Thunder win Game 4Josue Pavon ·

Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault was impressed by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who nearly outscored the Pacers single-handedly in the fourth quarter (17-15) as his 15 points pushed his team to even the NBA Finals, 2-2.

After the win, Daigneault reacted to the significance of Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder’s approach down the stretch in the final frame.

“He’s unreal, obviously. Really closed that thing offensively. He and Dub did a great job there, just execution-wise. The shot-making. He was outstanding,” Daigneault said. “That was an uphill game against a great team. This is one of the best teams in the league in the last couple of months, since the All-Star break, and they’re a hard team to beat here. They’re a hard team to beat, period, obviously. I just thought we gutted it out on a night where we really didn’t have a lot going, especially offensively.”

After Thunder veteran Alex Caruso, who finished with five steals, Lu Dort, and Jalen Williams made defensive stops that led to timely buckets, it set the stage for Gilgeous-Alexander to go off on a game-winning run to close out a must-win Game 4.