After Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander won the 2024-25 MVP award, he shouted out a special teammate who’s been by his side since heading to Oklahoma City after his rookie season. In his race with the reigning MVP in the Denver Nuggets’ All-Star Nikola Jokic, Gilgeous-Alexander beat out Jokic for Most Valuable Player. Then, in his interview with the NBA on TNT, Shai talked about his relationship with Lu Dort.

Gilgeous-Alexander addressed his backcourt mate in Dort while speaking with TNT’s Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, and special guest Draymond Green.

“Lu was with me my first year in OKC. So, the last six years. He was on the team when we were winning 10 games a season, 25 games, 40, and now 68-70,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “He’s seen the best version of me, the worst version of me, the pissed off version of me, the happy version of me. We’ve been through thick and thin in the NBA. To have him on the journey has been special.”

After the Los Angeles Clippers traded Gilgeous-Alexander to the Thunder in 2019, Oklahoma City fell in Game 7 against the Houston Rockets in the opening round. Then, the Thunder won 22 and 24 games in the following two seasons. Oklahoma City missed the postseason in 2022-23, but has reached the playoffs in back-to-back seasons with the best record in the Western Conference, including winning a league-best 68 games this year.

Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort and the Thunder lead the Minnesota Timberwolves 1-0 in the Western Conference Finals.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s bold Thunder plan after winning MVP

Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has bold plans for his future, as winning this year’s MVP award is only the beginning for the three-time All-Star guard. When a reporter asked Gilgeous-Alexander what’s next for him and the Thunder, the 26-year-old said there’s a lot.

During his MVP acceptance speech, Gilgeous-Alexander reflected on his early basketball playing days and addressed what’s most important when playing for the Thunder.

“The way I see it, everything is left,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “When I picked up a basketball and I was nine years old, playing AAU, I never sat there like I wanna be an All-Star. I wanna be an MVP. I sat there like, ‘I wanna win this tournament.’ Winning is everything. If you don’t win, none of it matters. That’s just how I see the game. That’s how I see competition in general.”

"Winning as many times as I possibly can" 👀 Now after winning #KiaMVP, SGA explains his immediate aspirations 🙌 pic.twitter.com/pf8yVQLxdz — NBA TV (@NBATV) May 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Thunder will host the Timberwolves in Game 2 at the Paycom Center on Thursday.