OKLAHOMA CITY — In a game where Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder trailed the Denver Nuggets by a dozen points in the second half, Lu Dort drained nine points in a two-minute span that drastically changed his team's fate in Game 5. Moments after a 112-105 win, Gilgeous-Alexander gushed over the Thunder's depth, which included Dort connecting on three consecutive threes in the final frame.

Gilgeous-Alexander highlighted Dort's fourth-quarter moment during his postgame media availability, singling out Lu's threes as the key catalyst that led to the Thunder winning Game 5 to take a commanding 3-2 lead in the Western Conference semifinals.

“It was big. Lu hadn't been shooting the ball great, obviously, but that just speaks to the worker and the person he is to step into those shots with confidence,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “They're guarding us a certain way, and those shots have been there, and they haven't been falling. Tonight he stepped into those with confidence, and it’s clear as day we wouldn’t have been able to win tonight if he doesn’t make those shots.”

For SGA, it's a testament to Dort's hard work and determination.

“His braveness to shoot them and his confidence to take them, but it’s nothing out of the ordinary,” Gilgeous-Alexander added. “That’s who Lu is. That's his character and he came up big tonight.”

While All-Star Jalen Williams gave Gilgeous-Alexander credit for winning Game 5, Gilgeous-Alexander pointed to the longest-tenured Thunder player in Dort. He finished with a dozen points on four threes. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 31 points on 12-of-23 attempts, seven assists, six rebounds, two steals, and two blocks.

Related Oklahoma City Thunder NewsArticle continues below
Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) and guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) celebrate
Jalen Williams credits Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for inspiring Thunder in Game 5
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) defends on Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) in the second half during game three of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena.
Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander sums up what it’s like to battle Nikola Jokic
Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) runs down the court
Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander makes ‘weakest link’ declaration after Game 5 win

Mark Daigneault puts his money on Lu Dort in Thunder win

Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault in the second quarter against the Denver Nuggets during game four of the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena
Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Despite inconsistent scoring throughout their second-round series, Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault kept his faith in Lu Dort. After the win, Daigneault explained why it was an easy decision amid a pivotal Game 5 matchup.

“I don’t bet against Lu. It’s that simple,” Daigneault said. “There’s just a special thing about him. He’s always gonna stand back up. He’s not perfect, but he’s always gonna compete.”

Thunder can close out the Nuggets in Game 6 on Thursday.