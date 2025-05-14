May 14, 2025 at 2:56 AM ET

OKLAHOMA CITY — In a game where Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder trailed the Denver Nuggets by a dozen points in the second half, Lu Dort drained nine points in a two-minute span that drastically changed his team's fate in Game 5. Moments after a 112-105 win, Gilgeous-Alexander gushed over the Thunder's depth, which included Dort connecting on three consecutive threes in the final frame.

Gilgeous-Alexander highlighted Dort's fourth-quarter moment during his postgame media availability, singling out Lu's threes as the key catalyst that led to the Thunder winning Game 5 to take a commanding 3-2 lead in the Western Conference semifinals.

“It was big. Lu hadn't been shooting the ball great, obviously, but that just speaks to the worker and the person he is to step into those shots with confidence,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “They're guarding us a certain way, and those shots have been there, and they haven't been falling. Tonight he stepped into those with confidence, and it’s clear as day we wouldn’t have been able to win tonight if he doesn’t make those shots.”

For SGA, it's a testament to Dort's hard work and determination.

“His braveness to shoot them and his confidence to take them, but it’s nothing out of the ordinary,” Gilgeous-Alexander added. “That’s who Lu is. That's his character and he came up big tonight.”

While All-Star Jalen Williams gave Gilgeous-Alexander credit for winning Game 5, Gilgeous-Alexander pointed to the longest-tenured Thunder player in Dort. He finished with a dozen points on four threes. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 31 points on 12-of-23 attempts, seven assists, six rebounds, two steals, and two blocks.

Mark Daigneault puts his money on Lu Dort in Thunder win

Despite inconsistent scoring throughout their second-round series, Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault kept his faith in Lu Dort. After the win, Daigneault explained why it was an easy decision amid a pivotal Game 5 matchup.

“I don’t bet against Lu. It’s that simple,” Daigneault said. “There’s just a special thing about him. He’s always gonna stand back up. He’s not perfect, but he’s always gonna compete.”

Thunder can close out the Nuggets in Game 6 on Thursday.