Mark Daigneault made it clear he’s not chasing perfection after the Oklahoma City Thunder’s commanding 51-point victory over the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 1 of their NBA playoff series. The 40-years-young coach, in his fifth season leading Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's upstart, small-market Thunder, emphasized that basketball’s inherent flaws are part of what defines the game, even in the high-stakes postseason. In fact, Daigneault does not believe in ‘perfect basketball' even after presiding over a dominant 131-80 Game 1 performance versus Ja Morant's Grizzlies.

Daigneault was quick to dismiss any notion of flawless play when asked by ClutchPoints, emphasizing the inherent imperfections of the game. Despite the Thunder’s dominance in forcing 24 turnovers, holding Memphis to 34.4% shooting (17.6% 3PA), and leading by as many as 56 points, Oklahoma City's head coach stressed the importance of maintaining perspective instead of dwelling on mistakes.

“I think basketball is not only not a perfect game, it's an imperfect game,” Daigneault replied. “I think just watching some of the (NBA Playoffs), you notice that. (Teams) still turn the ball over, people still miss shots. People still miss dunks, they miss assignments. That's how the game is no matter what the stage is. Obviously, it feels enhanced when you're in the playoffs.”

The Thunder’s balanced attack was not perfect by any means. Sure, the team shot 50.5% from the field. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s 4-of-13 Easter Day shooting output was not very reassuring for an NBA MVP candidate. Going 35.4% from three-point range as a team was nothing to write home about either.

Still, Oklahoma City showcased a depth and defensive intensity not easily matched by any contender. Daigneault’s comments suggest he expects adjustments and a few inevitable mistakes as the series progresses.

“I think the key is just staying present, stacking possessions, but I agree with you. Great is the enemy of good sometimes in these situations and so we've just got to go out there and play our game. Be who we are. Understand it's not going to be a perfect game. We're not going to play perfect. Neither will our opponent. Our goal is just to be the better team.”

Mark Daigneault's Thunder will look to maintain their dominance when the series resumes Wednesday night in Oklahoma City. And if he has his way, this squad will keep embracing the imperfections that make the game what it is in Oklahoma City this season: near-perfect judging solely on the Thunder's NBA-best record.