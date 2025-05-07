OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault looks forward to seeing Chet Holmgren bounce back in Game 2 against the Denver Nuggets after Holmgren missed two free throws late in the fourth quarter of a 121-119 Game 1 loss. Heading into Game 2 down 1-0, the Thunder will look to even the series.

When a reporter mentioned Holmgren's mental state after Monday's loss, Daigneault said his starting forward is the last player he's worried about heading into Wednesday's matchup.

“He's the last guy I'm worried about as a competitor. The last guy,” Daigneault said. “From the way that he's handled the adversity from the injuries and having to work his way all the way back from that. His combination of hunger and drive, but also consistent work to get himself back. He got back way earlier this year. He got back in the earliest timeline he possibly could have, while being safe and responsible.”

Holmgren finished with 12 points on 5-of-11 shooting, six rebounds, four blocks, two assists, and one steal.

Jalen Williams absolves Chet Holmgren in Thunder loss

Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams says Chet Holmgren is why they lost Game 1 against the Nuggets. Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault watched Holmgren miss the two free throws that allowed the Nuggets to regain possession and get the ball to Aaron Gordon for a go-ahead three. Williams focused on what got them in that situation to begin with.

Williams says the Thunder didn't lose on that one play and that, if anything, the situation will only make Holmgren better moving forward.

“That's not why we win or lose the game,” Williams said. “If they don't make that three, we win the game. If I make two free throws early, what's the score of the game? There are so many factors that factor into a game. That's not why we lost the game. Obviously, it sucks. It's good for character development. He'll be better from it later down the road.”

With no timeouts and time running out, it was the kind of break the Nuggets needed as Gordon's three in transition stunned the Thunder to take a 1-0 lead in their best-of-7 series.

“The average swing in an NBA game is 13 points,” Williams said. “So, you go up 13. You go down [by] 13. That's just our norm for the playoffs is still around there. That's just how basketball is. We understand that. It just didn't happen to go our way tonight.”

The Thunder had a 14-point lead.