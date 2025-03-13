BOSTON — For the second time this season, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the champion Boston Celtics, 118-112. Gilgeous-Alexander’s MVP campaign season continues with a pair of wins against the defending champs. In their most impressive campaign in a dozen years, the Thunder also clinched a playoff spot, improving to 54-12. Wednesday night was a signature win for Oklahoma City.

For Gilgeous-Alexander, who finished with 34 points, seven assists, five rebounds, and one steal, he says it was a benchmark win at TD Garden.

“It’s huge. Because they’ve done what we’re trying to do, the games are always going to be heightened. They’re always going to be a little more exciting,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “They’ve, like I say, achieved what we’re trying to accomplish. There’s no better test in the NBA. You play for late June, and they’re the team that won in late June. So, playing against them is always fun and is always a really big challenge and something that we get to test ourselves against. I guess we passed two tests so far.”

After scoring 15 threes in the first half, the Celtics went 4-for-25 from deep in the second. The Thunder went on an 11-3 run to build an eight-point lead late in the final frame.

“That’s what happens when you trust the game plan; you trust each other offensively, and you do the little things to earn a win,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “Every night in the NBA is going to be different. Every opponent is different. Sometimes teams shoot better than expected, worst than expected, but regardless, every night is going to pose an opportunity to pose a win, and we did those little things to do so.”

Holmgren finished with 23 points, 15 rebounds, two assists, and one block, and Cason Wallace added 14 points, four rebounds, three assists, two steals, and one block.

Mark Daigneault on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s MVP take

When a reporter asked about the race, Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault shared his Shai Gilgeous-Alexander MVP take.

Daigneault commended Gilgeous-Alexander for being a team leader.

“All the interactions I have with him are about the team. I’m very impressed with Shai’s ability to compartmentalize that. Obviously, he would be honored to win the MVP,” Daigneault said. “But when he steps in between the lines with our team, he’s only focused on the team, and I think our team’s success has reflected that for two years to have the youngest team in the league and to have the success that we’ve had.”

The Thunder began their three-game road trip with a win against the Celtics on Wednesday.