After back-to-back games between the top MVP candidates, Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Denver Nuggets’ MVP Nikola Jokic, head coach Mark Daigneault delivered his take on the race. Both teams split the mini-series, evening Gilgeous-Alexander and Jokic’s highly-anticipated showdown, 1-1.

Before facing the champion Boston Celtics, a reporter asked Daigneault to campaign for his top candidate.

“I’m more focused on our team, and that’s a directive from Shai. Shai wants to focus on the team, and he wants to focus on team success,” Daigneault said. “All the interactions I have with him are about the team. I’m very impressed with Shai’s ability to compartmentalize that. Obviously, he would be honored to win the MVP. But when he steps in between the lines with our team, he’s only focused on the team, and I think our team’s success has reflected that for two years to have the youngest team in the league and to have the success that we’ve had.

“We have uncommon players, and it’s not just him. All of our guys have uncommon professionalism, maturity, competitiveness, but he’s leading that,” Daigneault concluded.

Gilgeous-Alexander rarely discusses the Most Valuable Player. After finishing as the runner-up last season, the race between the victor and SGA for this year’s honor is much narrower than we saw in 2023-24.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander downplays Nuggets coverage in loss

After Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault complimented the Nuggets’ coverage on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in Monday’s loss, Gilgeous-Alexander said it felt reminiscent of the Timberwolves.

Gilgeous-Alexander didn’t see a big difference, and he didn't believe it was the biggest reason the Thunder lost the game.

“Minnesota did the same thing when we blew the lead. I feel like I’ve seen it before,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “It felt similar to that. It didn’t feel too different. Now, in both instances, we didn’t handle it great. But we’ll go to the drawing board and try to be better.”

Gilgeous-Alexander reminded reporters it’s not easy to win a game when a team gives up 140 points.

“Their whole offense just seemed in a better rhythm,” Gilgeous-Alexander added. “It feels like we were less disruptive. They got to their spots. They just looked comfortable, and when you give good players comfort, they have nights like this.”

The Nuggets also shot at a 60.5% clip. The Thunder will look to bounce back from their 140-127 loss against the Celtics on Wednesday at TD Garden.