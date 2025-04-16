While the Eastern Conference's Play-In Tournament continues with a matchup between the Chicago Bulls and the Miami Heat on Wednesday night, the Oklahoma City Thunder will be fully invested in seeing who wins. Although the Thunder enter the postseason as legitimate championship contenders, Wednesday's Bulls and Heat matchup carries draft-pick implications for Oklahoma City.

If the Heat beat the Bulls, and they end up in the first round of the playoffs, their first-round pick in this year's draft will head to the Thunder. If the Heat lose the Play-in Tournament, they retain their 2025 first-round pick, but their 2026 first-round pick heads to Oklahoma City, per ESPN's Bobby Marks.

“Draft pick implications: Miami Heat If they reach the first round 2025 1st to OKC 2027 top-14 protected 1st to Charlotte (unprotected in 2028 if not conveyed) If they lose in the play-in They retain their 2025 first 2026 unprotected 1st to OKC 2028 unprotected 1st to Charlotte,” Marks reported.

With so many assets for Thunder GM Sam Presti, another first-round pick for the team with the best record in the NBA is jarring, considering how many first-round picks the Thunder have made over the past few years. After four first-round picks in 2022, Oklahoma City selected All-Star Jalen Williams, starting forward Chet Holmgren, and backup center Jaylin Williams. Then, OKC selected Nikola Topic with the 12th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's ‘trust' in Thunder revealed by teammate

Thunder veteran forward Kenrich Williams has watched Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander blossom into a leader. Williams watched second-year guard Gilgeous-Alexander flourish as the team's leader, which eventually led to a historic 2024-25 campaign.

The Thunder turned in their most successful regular season in franchise history, second-best record in NBA history, after heading into the postseason with the league's best 68-14 record. For Thunder veteran Isaiah Hartenstein, in his first season with Oklahoma City, he noticed Gilgeous-Alexander's style as the team's leader.

“The trust he has in his teammates. I think that’s huge, especially going into a playoff series where he might see every coverage in the book, have that trust in his teammates, but also being fearless,” Hartenstein said. “He’s a player that no matter how big the stage is, he’s going to show up offensively, and also defensively. I have the most trust in him, and I think our whole team does.”

The Thunder will spend the week training for their first-round opponent as they await the conclusion of the Play-In Tournament.