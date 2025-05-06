OKLAHOMA CITY — Before Monday’s Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals, Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault addressed Denver Nuggets head coach David Adelman’s seven-player rotation. After winning his first playoff series, Adelman and the Nuggets will face the Thunder two days removed from a 129-101 Game 7 win against the Los Angeles Clippers.

During his pregame media availability, Daigneault addressed the Nuggets’ short rest and how it’s expounded by Adelman’s rare seven-player rotation throughout the postseason.

“Well, it’s a quality seven with guys who have experience and guys who are really impactful players, and they’ve introduced different guys at different times, and I would expect them to do that as we head into the series. So, we’re ready for them past those seven guys that they kind of close that thing out with, but it’s a real quality rotation. They’ve got experience. They’ve got offensive firepower. They’ve got defensive toughness. They’re good on the glass. They’re good in transition, obviously, a really good team.”

Mark Daigneault on the Nuggets’ player rotation: “It’s a quality seven with guys who have experience and guys who are really impactful players… We’re ready for them past those seven guys that they kind of close that thing out with but it’s a real quality rotation” pic.twitter.com/0VmsoGF6qa — Josue Pavón (@Joe_Sway) May 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

All five Nuggets’ starting lineup members finished with 15+ points in their series clincher on Saturday. Led by starters Aaron Gordon (22 points) and Christian Braun (21 points), the Nuggets cruised to a blowout victory. After outscoring the Clippers 35-19 in the third quarter, Denver stayed ahead down the stretch of the final frame.

Many speculate that Nuggets All-Star Nikola Jokic will perform exceptionally in Game 1 after a modest double-double (16 points, 10 rebounds) for the MVP candidate. Still, Oklahoma City could leap to a humongous lead in the series opener against a well-rested Thunder team that hasn’t played since sweeping the Memphis Grizzlies on April 27.

David Adelman says Thunder has the advantage in Game 1

Regarding the debate of rest over rust, Nuggets head coach David Adelman believes Mark Daigneault and the Thunder have the upper hand ahead of Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals. Will the Thunder get out quickly against the Nuggets in the series opener?

Adelman believes rest is always best, but he hopes the Nuggets can carry the momentum from Game 7 into their new series.

“I think the advantage is rest. I always do. That's part of the NBA. But I do think that the emotion of winning the game we just won, and how well we played the first three and a half quarters was something to build on,” Adelman said. “I hope there’s rust for them. That would be great, but I expect them to come out full-speed knowing we’ve been playing and they haven’t been, and that’s a major advantage.”

David Adelman on rust vs. rest heading into Game 1 vs Thunder: “I think the advantage is rest. I always do… I hope there’s rust for them. That would be great, but I expect them to come out full-speed knowing we’ve been playing and they haven’t been and that’s a major advantage” pic.twitter.com/7MVLpt2K7a — Josue Pavón (@Joe_Sway) May 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

Either way, Game 1 will most likely be a competitive matchup.