The Oklahoma City Thunder solidified themselves as a heavyweight in the Western Conference, especially after sweeping the eighth-seeded Memphis Grizzlies in the first round. But after taking care of business, the road to a championship doesn't get easier, especially after the Denver Nuggets emerged victorious after a seven-game series against the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Nuggets are a huge threat to the Thunder's playoff campaign. But fortunately, they still have the right tools to advance. For this piece, let's take a look at three Oklahoma City Thunder bold predictions for the Nuggets series in the 2025 NBA Playoffs.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will cement his MVP status

Throughout the regular season, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been nothing short of excellent. He averaged a league-leading 32.7 points per game, with 5.0 rebounds and 6.4 assists per outing. He was the best player for the Thunder squad that clinched the best record in the tough Western Conference. But despite his brilliance, there's also a strong case for Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic to take the MVP Award. With the Thunder meeting the Nuggets in the second round, this is the best stage for SGA to prove his doubters wrong.

SGA is coming off a stellar first-round sweep against the Grizzlies. In the series, he averaged 27.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per outing. As the Thunder's focal point, he's expected to replicate those numbers against the third-seeded Nuggets. To make matters more interesting, like Memphis, Denver doesn't exactly have a great perimeter defense. In addition to this, their depth is inferior compared to the Thunder's wide arsenal of personnel who can contribute.

Furthermore, the Thunder star has played consistently well against the Thunder all season long. He put up 30.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game in their regular-season clashes that ended up 2-2. The Nuggets will probably throw Christian Braun, Russell Westbrook, or even Jamal Murray to try to slow down SGA. However, it's safe to say that SGA reigns supreme against any of these names. Moreover, he should also have plenty of help from his supporting cast to get the job done.

Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein's twin-tower combination will slow down Nikola Jokic

There's no question that Jokic has cemented himself as an elite big man, having already won three NBA MVPs, an NBA championship, and a Finals MVP. In fact, one may even argue that he's the best player in this second-round playoff matchup between the Thunder and the Nuggets. But if Superman's weakness is kryptonite, then Joker's is double-big lineups.

As great as Jokic is, he has historically struggled against teams that enforce a wall on him. In the 2020 NBA Playoffs, inside the bubble, the Los Angeles Lakers deployed a combination of Dwight Howard and Anthony Davis to tame The Joker. And just last year, the Minnesota Timberwolves utilized three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns, both of whom resulted in sending Denver home early.

In the Thunder's case, they can replicate a similar formula by deploying Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein. Both are seven-footers who can make an incredible impact in anchoring the team's defense. Oklahoma is considered one of the best defensive teams this year, and Holmgren and Hartenstein had a lot to do with that.

During the first round against the Grizzlies, Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault utilized this very combination. In Game 4, the duo played a huge role in forcing 21 turnovers. Moreover, they also made life hard for former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Jaren Jackson Jr. Jackson labored in the entire series, putting up 16.0 points on just 37.9% shooting from the field to go along with 2.8 turnovers per game.

Jokic is certainly a better caliber big man than Jackson. However, Oklahoma's pair of seven-footers have the right tools to throw The Joker off his game.

Alex Caruso will be the ultimate disruptor

Alex Caruso didn't exactly have an eye-opening season in his first full year with Oklahoma. In the 2024-25 season, he tallied 7.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game. But after a quiet season, he came alive in the playoffs, as the leader of the bench mob for the Thunder. While his production in the box score was nearly the same, Caruso certainly made a bigger impact, thanks to his hustle and defense that transcended the stat sheet.

Caruso's calling has always been the intangibles he gives on the court. From diving for loose balls to disrupting ball handlers, the former NBA champion's efforts usually resulted in extra possessions for his team, a much-needed factor in the postseason when the games are on the line. All of these were clearly displayed when the Thunder completed a 29-point comeback win against the Grizzlies in Game 3.

The Nuggets have ball handlers in Jamal Murray and Russell Westbrook. Names that Caruso has faced in the past. While he isn't a scorer, his pesky defense does have the potential to throw them off of their rhythm. Should Murray and Westbrook struggle to get to their groove, this forces Jokic to take matters into his own hands, which isn't favorable for Denver. Nonetheless, one can always expect Caruso to leave it all out on the floor for his team.