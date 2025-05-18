OKLAHOMA CITY — The stage is set for Game 7 between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Denver Nuggets, but starting forward Aaron Gordon's status remained uncertain hours before tip-off. Before Nuggets coach David Adelman provided an update, Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault revealed what he anticipates in Game 7. Then, Adelman revealed Gordon's status.

Either way, Daigneault is prepared for a fight. Whether Gordon is available in Game 7 or not, Daigneault is anticipating the Nuggets' best punch of the series in Sunday's matchup, reminding reporters Gordon doesn't play every minute of the game.

“If he was out for a series, it would greatly change things, but in a single game thing — it’s Game 7. Anything can happen. Anybody can step up. We got to be ready for their best punch. We are. We know they're going to throw their best punch, and so are we.”

Mark Daigneault on Aaron Gordon missing Game 7 for the Nuggets: “He doesn’t play every minute of every game… if he was out for a series, it would greatly change things but in a single game thing — it’s Game 7. Anything can happen. Anybody can step up” pic.twitter.com/wLTGtbJzMU — Josue Pavón (@Joe_Sway) May 18, 2025 Expand Tweet

Then, Adelman, after Gordon was reportedly ruled out due to a Grade 2 left hamstring strain, revealed his starting forward was still considered a game-time decision for Game 7.

“We will get to gametime and make the proper decision for him, for us as a team,” Adelman said. “There is the Aaron part of it. There’s also what’s best for the group going out there trying to win a Game 7. It'll be managed correctly. We have a great team in our medical team.”

Either way, Daigneault and Thunder forward Chet Holmgren expects to see the Nuggets' best in Game 7. Before Sunday's matchup, Gordon took the floor for his pregame routine to determine his status for Sunday's matchup.

Aaron Gordon (hamstring) going through his pregame routine ahead of Game 7 pic.twitter.com/GOMQtdsSRw — Josue Pavón (@Joe_Sway) May 18, 2025 Expand Tweet

Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon was cleared to play in Game 7 before tip-off.

Mark Daigneault on Game 7 expectations for Thunder

Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault isn't expecting any surprises from the Nuggets in Game 7. For Daigneault, it's about his team sticking to the schemes and themes that got them this deep in the postseason.

“It’s recurring themes that you just revisit in these situations, and if you need new material in these situations, then your material was wrong in the first place. It’s the same stuff. It’s nothing new. We’re not introducing anything today mentally, tactically, or fundamentally. We have to go out there and play our best, and be who we are, and lean on the habits that we’ve built over the course of time.”

Daigneault also says the Thunder remained focused and even-keeled ahead of Game 7.

“They’re pretty consistent. It’s not easy to read into, you know? They’re pretty much the same every day,” Daigneault said. “They have a great baseline of work, baseline of focus, baseline of behavior.”

The Thunder will look to advance to the Western Conference Finals.