OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren isn't anticipating any more surprises from the Denver Nuggets in Game 7. At this point in their best-of-7 series, Sunday's matchup will reflect how each team executes. Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault isn't anticipating new themes in Game 7 from either side. As Holmgren alluded to, six games into the Western Conference semifinals, both teams are very familiar with one another.

At this point, Holmgren says the Thunder has to win Game 7 possession by possession.

“They know what we're doing, we know what they're doing. We're both familiar with each other. There's no secrets out there,” Holmgren said. They're not going to scrap their whole game plan going into this game, and neither are we. It's going to come down to who's willing to really execute and win each possession all throughout the game. You can't worry about winning the game. You got to win each possession first and then worry about the next one.”

Entering the first Game 7 of his career, Thunder forward Chet Holmgren does understand the gravity of Sunday's matchup against the Nuggets.

“You definitely have to understand what's at stake, what's on the line. Obviously, this game means a lot,” Holmgren added. “But you can't go into the game thinking about that stuff. You have to go into the game thinking about what matters for winning. None of that stuff matters for winning. So, we got to focus on what we need to execute. What we're going to see out there. What we need to do on the defensive end. What we have to do on the offensive end. Go out there and execute it, and then things will take care of itself.”

Mark Daigneault promises nothing ‘new' for Thunder in Game 7

Despite Jalen Williams' shooting struggles, Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander isn't worried about Williams in Game 7. Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault hopes to see that familiar scoring forward who flourished throughout the regular season.

“It’s recurring themes that you just revisit in these situations, and if you need new material in these situations, then your material was wrong in the first place. It’s the same stuff. It’s nothing new. We’re not introducing anything today mentally, tactically, or fundamentally. We have to go out there and play our best, and be who we are, and lean on the habits that we’ve built over the course of time.”

The Thunder will host the Nuggets at the Paycom Center on Sunday.