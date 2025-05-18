OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault held the team’s final practice before facing the Denver Nuggets in Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals at the Paycom Center. Focusing on the approach that got them to this point, Daigneault says his team’s focus in Sunday’s matchup is critical and that there’s nothing new for his team to learn. Still, after losing Game 6, will Jalen Williams and the Thunder bounce back?

Williams finished with six points on 3-of-16 attempts in Thursday’s loss. Daigneault says the Thunder has to return to the best version of themselves in order to close out their series in Game 7.

“It’s recurring themes that you just revisit in these situations, and if you need new material in these situations, then your material was wrong in the first place. It’s the same stuff. It’s nothing new. We’re not introducing anything today mentally, tactically, or fundamentally. We have to go out there and play our best, and be who we are, and lean on the habits that we’ve built over the course of time.”

Mark Daigneault on Thunder’s last practice before Game 7: “If you need new material in these situations then your material was wrong in the first place. It’s the same stuff. It’s nothing new. We’re not introducing anything… have to go out there play our best and be who we are” pic.twitter.com/2b0cwgySra — Josue Pavón (@Joe_Sway) May 17, 2025 Expand Tweet

After finishing the regular season with the league’s best 68-14 record, many predicted Oklahoma City would reach the Western Conference Finals. The pressure is on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder heading into Game 7 on Sunday. While Gilgeous-Alexander isn’t concerned over Williams’ shooting woes in Game 6, the Thunder will have their hands full against reigning MVP Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets.

Mark Daigneault says Thunder remain ‘consistent’ before Game 7

Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault hasn’t seen anything different from his players ahead of Game 7 against the Nuggets. Daigneault addressed the media after hosting the Thunder's last practice before Sunday’s matchup.

Daigneault says the magnitude of the Thunder’s first elimination game of the postseason has impacted his team’s even-keeled approach against the Nuggets.

“They’re pretty consistent. It’s not easy to read into, you know? They’re pretty much the same every day,” Daigneault said. “They have a great baseline of work, baseline of focus, baseline of behavior. They’re like they always are. They do a great job of that.”

After Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon was ruled doubtful for Game 7, he’s been downgraded to a Grade 2 hamstring strain and will reportedly need several weeks to recover. This is a tremendous blow to the Nuggets’ frontcourt, as Chet Holmgren, Isaiah Hartenstein, and the Thunder will look to take advantage on Sunday.

The winner between the Thunder and Nuggets will face the Timberwolves in the Western Conference Finals.