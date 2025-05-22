Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had plenty of people to thank during his MVP speech on Wednesday. The Oklahoma City Thunder guard won the league's highest honor, but said he could not have done it without his wife. Hailey Summers and Gilgeous-Alexander have been together for six years and got married in 2024. The 26-year-old broke down into tears while thanking her for her sacrifices.

The Thunder put together a ceremony to congratulate Gilgeous-Alexander on his MVP win, the third in franchise history. Head coach Mark Daigneault, Jalen Williams, Isaiah Hartenstein, and the rest of the team gathered behind their leader as he accepted his award. For Gilgeous-Alexander, though, the real MVP is his wife, as captured by the NBA.

“Hailey Summers, thank you for everything you are, for me, for our son, Aries,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “You were the first person to show me what love really meant. What sacrifice really meant.”

Gilgeous-Alexander is normally a calm, collected presence on the court when he plays. However, he broke down while delivering his speech in an extremely emotional moment for him. Luckily for him, his family and teammates have rallied around him all season and did so once again on Wednesday. Gilgeous Alexander's mother also joined in on the congratulations, sending a heartfelt message to her son.

While he was the leader and the catalyst for the Thunder's success, Gilgeous-Alexander thanked his teammates first. Williams joined him on the All-Star team for the first time in his career, while Hartenstein and Alex Caruso turned out to be two of the biggest offseason moves in the league.

While winning the MVP is a nice cap on what was a dominant regular season, Gilgeous-Alexander and his team know that their work is far from over. The Thunder won Game 1 in a 114-88 blowout over the Minnesota Timberwolves, but they still need three wins in order to get to the NBA Finals.

Oklahoma City has yet to win an NBA title since the team relocated from Seattle. Taking home the championship would be the cherry on top for the league MVP and one of the best teams in recent memory.