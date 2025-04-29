The Oklahoma City Thunder are moving on in the playoffs, and they're doing it in style. After a 117-115 win on the road, the Thunder finished off a sweep of the Memphis Grizzlies, showing why they're one of the most dangerous teams in the playoffs.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, as he has all year, led the way. After the game, SGA posted a picture on Instagram with the caption: “Like it's calling for bad weather on Friday, it's still Thunder in 4.” It was a fitting way to close out a dominant series, and it showed the confidence running through this young Thunder team.

Gilgeous-Alexander was nearly unstoppable once again in Game 4, scoring 38 points, five rebounds, and six assists. He was slicing through the Grizzlies' defense and making clutch plays when it mattered most. His calmness under pressure helped OKC survive a tough fight on the Grizzlies' home floor, winning by just two points.

But it wasn't just SGA. Jalen Williams made big plays down the stretch, keeping the offense flowing and locking in defensively during prime time when Memphis tried to come back.

The Thunder's ability to close tight games has become one of their defining characteristics. Even when Memphis threw everything they had in the final minutes, OKC stayed composed and made the plays needed to finish the job.

Sweeping the Grizzlies on their home floor says a lot about where this Thunder team is headed. They're young, but they play with the poise of a veteran squad. And with SGA leading the way, they believe they can beat anyone.

There's one question the fans keep asking: “Can they do it again?” Can this young, hungry Thunder squad deliver another clean sweep against their next opponent? The reality is, the Thunder can get under the weather and still find a way to win.

It doesn't matter if it's the LA Clippers or the Denver Nuggets, “Thunder in 4, again?” is the question.