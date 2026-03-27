The Orlando Magic have been struggling over the past two weeks, but they were finally able to break their losing streak after defeating the Sacramento Kings. One of the reasons for their recent struggles has been injuries, and none have been bigger than the absence of Franz Wagner, who missed his 20th consecutive game.

Wagner is progressing from a high ankle sprain he suffered in December, but it is still uncertain when he will return to the court for the Magic. Head coach Jahmal Mosley noted that Wagner is practicing with contact, and he was recently assigned to the G League team for a session.

Mosley was asked if there was a minimum number of games that Wagner had to play before the postseason.

“That’s not a rule I’m putting in,” Mosley said via Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel. “If he’s available, he’s playing.”

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Wagner recently spoke about how frustrating the rehab process has been to get back on the floor.

“Going into it, I was kind of expecting to feel really good within like 4-6 weeks of the injury,” Wagner said via Beede. “And obviously that wasn’t how I felt. So, I think that’s always frustrating probably not just for me (but) for everybody involved.”

There is probably some hope that Wagner can return sometime before the playoffs, as he could be a huge help to them at this point in the season. For the time being, Paolo Banchero and Desmond Bane have had to carry the load for the Magic, but it just hasn't been enough when looking at the slump they were in.

The Magic are currently 39-34 and are the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference, as they're tied with the Charlotte Hornets and Miami Heat. The Magic are also a game behind the Philadelphia 76ers for the No. 7 seed, and two and a half games behind the Toronto Raptors for the No. 6 seed.