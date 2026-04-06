Things may be changing in the near future for the New York Giants’ draft needs because of a trade request. But their 2026 NFL Draft guide is here to get you ready for the upcoming annual seven-round selection meeting.

Ahead of this crucial week, let’s look at the Giants’ draft picks, biggest needs, potential targets, and recent draft history. The draft is in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, this year, with Round 1 kicking off on April 23. Rounds 2 and 3 happen on April 24. The festivities wrap up with Rounds 4-7 on April 25.

Giants’ 2026 NFL Draft picks

Round 1, Pick 5

Round 2, Pick 37

Round 4, Pick 105

Round 5, Pick 145

Round 6, Pick 186

Round 6, Pick 192

Round 6, Pick 193

Giants’ 2026 NFL Draft needs and targets

DT: There’s no doubt that the Giants need to improve in the interior of the defensive line. They were the worst in the NFL last season by allowing 5.3 yards per carry.

But there’s a problem. The best defensive interior player is Ohio State’s Kayden McDonald. And he’s not a top-five selection. He’s mid-first round at best, despite being an old-school nose tackle, according to NFL Draft Buzz.

“McDonald is a throwback nose tackle in an era obsessed with pass rushers, and there is real value in that,” NFL Draft Buzz wrote. “Watch his film against Washington, and you will see a man who simply refuses to be moved, absorbing double teams like they are minor inconveniences while collapsing running lanes from the inside.

“His run defense grades out as elite, and that is not an exaggeration. Offensive coordinators will abandon their ground game by halftime when he is controlling the A-gaps, and that kind of disruption changes how defenses can operate. He is the guy who makes third-and-one feel like third-and-five for opposing offenses.”

But he’s not a great pass rusher. So the Giants will have to look to Round 2 for their defensive interior guy. Perhaps a guy like Lee Hunter of Texas Tech could fall to the Giants at pick No. 37.

G: There’s a guard for the Giants to get, and he’s a good one. Olaivavega Ioane of Penn State would solve a big need for the Giants. But once again, he’s not a top-five guy. However, he is solid as a rock, according to The McShay Mock Draft.

“Ioane is the best offensive lineman in this draft class,” McShay wrote. “He’s a plug-and-play starter whose tape is even better than that of Tyler Booker, who was the no. 12 pick by the Cowboys last year. The problem is he’s a guard who lacks elite athletic traits, so he could experience a draft-night slide that doesn’t match up to his exceptional tape.

“As the saying goes, one man’s trash is another man’s treasure. In this case, 18 teams (with 20 picks) passing on Ioane would be a blessing for the Steelers, who just lost Isaac Seumalo in free agency.”

Perhaps Oregon’s Emmanuel Pregnon would be available when the Giants’ pick comes up in the second round.

CB: This is where things get very interesting for the Giants. A cornerback is getting mentioned on the fringes of a top-five pick. LSU’s Mansoor Dalane could fit the Giants’ needs.

“(Delane) is the clear-cut CB1 in this class, displaying an excellent blend of man and zone coverage skills,” McShay wrote. “He’s one of the smartest cornerbacks that I’ve studied in the past few years and should be a plug-and-play impact starter.”

Don’t look for a lot of interceptions from Delane. He has small hands and is not a natural pass catcher.

WR: This is where the rubber seems to meet the road. The Giants need help at wide receiver. And at least one mock drafter has them taking Ohio State’s Carnell Tate, including Lance Zierlein of NFL.com.

Zierlein said Tate is big, but could use it better.

“Tate has good size but would benefit from more play strength,” Zierlein wrote. “He builds momentum quickly on intermediate and deep routes, utilizing speed and tempo to pressure cornerbacks. He can win over the top on verticals or separate over the first two levels with route savvy and separation burst. Tate tracks throws at top speed and makes his adjustments to run under them. He combines timing, body control, and catch radius to dominate air space and consistently lands on the winning side of contested catches.”

The Giants, who have just two top-100 selections, pair Tate with Malik Nabers to give Jaxson Dart a formidable duo to grow with in the passing game.

The other consideration would be Arizona State’s Jordyn Tyson.

Recent draft history — top picks for the last five years

2025: DE Abdul Carter, Penn State (Round 1, pick 3)

2024: WR Malik Nabers, LSU (Round 1, 6)

2023: DB Deonte Banks, Maryland (Round 1, 24)

2022: DE Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon (Round 1, 5)

2021: WR Kadarius Toney, Florida (Round 1, 20)

The Giants haven’t picked an offensive lineman first since 2020. They’ve gone after pass rushers and receivers with some good results.

When healthy, Nabers has shown he can be one of the NFL’s best receivers. And while the jury is still out on Carter, he got votes for AP defensive rookie of the year.

Meanwhile, Thibodeaux had a great second season in 2023, but wasn’t the same player in 2024 and 2025. Toney never panned out for the Giants.