Giannis Antetokounmpo drew plenty of interest on the trade market when the Milwaukee Bucks made him more available for trade than ever prior to the February deadline. But the Bucks kept him, which means that they will have to revisit trade talks come offseason time as the clock ticks down on Antetokounmpo's time in Milwaukee. And it looks as though one team that will be in hot pursuit of the 2021 NBA Finals MVP on the trade market is the Orlando Magic.

The Magic have had their fair share of ups and downs this season, as they have not been fully healthy whatsoever what with Franz Wagner having missed a total of 44 games thus far this season.

And considering how they went all-in on trading for Desmond Bane, Orlando is on a ticking clock as well on the contending front — which could lead to them being a potential Giannis trade destination, as mentioned by Kirk Goldsberry in an appearance on the Bill Simmons podcast.

“I actually heard there’s a mystery team. I called around as part of this exercise to see who were potentially desperate places for Giannis to land. And somebody who knows stuff told me, Orlando has actually been very active in seeking out Giannis Antetokounmpo’s services,” Goldsberry said.

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What a Giannis trade potentially looks like for the Magic

Any trade for Giannis for the Magic will have to start with one of Paolo Banchero or Wagner. Banchero has the higher trade value, and he is an iffier fit alongside Antetokounmpo, but the Magic know that he is their franchise player, and he is only about to turn 24 years of age next season.

But Orlando will prefer to build a package around Wagner and whatever's left of their future draft assets. They will be up against other fierce competitors in the Giannis sweepstakes, as the Cleveland Cavaliers may end up offering Evan Mobley for Giannis, for example, but it looks like the Magic will be throwing their hat in the ring regardless.