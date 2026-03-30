The Orlando Magic had a historically brutal night to forget after suffering a blowout loss to the Toronto Raptors on Sunday night.

Orlando entered the game with a decent record as they seek a top-six finish in the Eastern Conference playoff picture. They are trying to pull this off without star wing Franz Wagner, who's been dealing with injuries this season.

The Magic did have a solid start to the game against Toronto, leading 20-14 midway through the first quarter. However, that was the only positive about the offense as the Raptors went on to score 31 straight points on their own without giving up a basket to Orlando. This ended up making NBA history as the largest unanswered run for any team to pull off, per league insider Brett Siegel.

THE RAPTORS JUST WENT ON THE LARGEST UNANSWERED RUN EVER RECORDED 🤯 The Raptors went on a 31-0 run over the Magic that spanned over 7 minutes! pic.twitter.com/hpBjOa1qlM — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 29, 2026

How Magic played against Raptors

The Raptors took control of the momentum and never looked back after that 31-0 run against the Magic. Once the final buzzer sounded, Orlando saw its defeat official by an embarrassing 139-87 deficit.

Shot selection, ball movement and turnovers made the difference in this matchup. The Raptors dominated in all three areas after making 57% of their shots, creating 41 assists and limiting their turnovers to just 11. It was the opposite for the Magic as they converted just 38% of their total attempts, dished out 20 assists and turned the ball over 28 times.

Three players scored in double-digits for Orlando in the loss. Desmond Bane led the team with 17 points, three rebounds and two assists. Jalen Suggs came next with 13 points and five assists, while Tristan da Silva provided 12 points and three rebounds.

Orlando fell to a 39-35 record on the season, holding the eighth spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are above the Miami Heat and the Charlotte Hornets while trailing the Philadelphia 76ers and the Atlanta Hawks.

The Magic will look to bounce back in their next matchup, being at home. They host the Phoenix Suns as tip-off will take place on March 31 at 7 p.m. ET.