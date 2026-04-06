The Los Angeles Lakers got some brutal injury news this weekend when it was announced that both Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves would miss the rest of the season, and potentially into the playoffs, with injuries. It has since been revealed that Doncic will be traveling to Europe to undergo treatment on his injured hamstring in an attempt to make it back into the lineup before the postseason.

Now, more information is coming to light about what Doncic's specific plans are overseas in regards to his recovery process.

“I'm told Luka Doncic is currently in Spain. He traveled there because he's undergoing an injection procedure in that Grade 2 hamstring area to see if he can promote healing and expedite his return process. He's doing everything to make it back out on the court,” reported ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania on NBA Today, per Oh No He Didn't on X, formerly Twitter.

The Doncic news came after what had been a scalding hot stretch for the Lakers that saw them ascend to the number three spot in the Western Conference. The Lakers are now in danger of slipping out of that position to the red-hot Denver Nuggets, although they are unlikely to drop much further than that as the regular season nears its conclusion.

Lakers fans got their first look at the team without Doncic and Reaves on Sunday night, and the result wasn't pretty, as the team fell to the lowly Dallas Mavericks on the road, surrendering 45 points to rookie Cooper Flagg.

Things don't get any easier from here, as the Lakers will next take the floor on Tuesday evening for a home game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.