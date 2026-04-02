The Orlando Magic suffered another setback on Wednesday night, falling 130-101 to the Atlanta Hawks at Kia Center, a result that triggered a heated response from the home crowd and a blunt admission from head coach Jamahl Mosley.

Fans expressed their frustration with loud boos and “Fire Mosley” chants, and the coach did not push back. Instead, Mosley acknowledged the criticism was warranted, after admitting that “the Hawks have kicked our a**” with a season sweep.

“S**t, rightfully so. Rightfully so. Did we put out the effort that we needed to? Did we have the energy that we needed to? No,” Mosley told reporters. “We deserve to give these fans a better product on nights like this. We deserve to play harder and fight from the beginning of the game, not when we’re down 20.

“These fans deserve that. You put that jersey on, that’s how you need to play from the beginning to the end of the game. So rightfully so, they should be disappointed because we’ve got to put a better product out there, defend the right way, play the right way, share the ball, look in the mirror, and take it on the chin. That’s what we need to do, and we didn’t do it tonight.”

I asked Jamahl Mosley about the Hawks sweeping the #Magic: “The Hawks have kicked our ass. Faithfully.” I then asked about the boos and chants from fans: “Shit, rightfully so. … They should be disappointed, because we’ve got to put a better product out there.” Full remarks: pic.twitter.com/DRABoLfig5 — Jason Beede (@therealBeede) April 2, 2026

Statistically, the loss validated those concerns. Orlando shot just 40% from the field and a dismal 6-of-32 (19%) from three-point range, continuing a season-long issue where they rank near the bottom of the league at 34.4% from deep. Early woes proved fatal, as the Magic missed 23 of their first 25 attempts from beyond the arc.

The game turned in the second quarter, where Atlanta exploded for 47 points while shooting 17-of-24 (71%) from the field, flipping a 32-32 tie into a blowout, with the Hawks ultimately shooting 51% overall and 41% from three. Orlando also committed 18 turnovers, leading to 22 Atlanta points, continuing a troubling trend after 25 turnovers against the Phoenix Suns and 28 against the Toronto Raptors in the last two games.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker led all scorers with 32 points on 11-of-16 shooting and 5-of-9 from deep, while the Hawks' balanced attack featured multiple contributors. Meanwhile, the Magic's top scorers included Jamal Cain (17 points), Desmond Bane and Wendell Carter Jr. (14 each), and Paolo Banchero with 11.

The only positive for Orlando was the long-awaited return of forward Franz Wagner, who scored 12 points in 20 minutes after missing 47 of the previous 52 games due to injury.

The loss dropped the Magic to 40-36, leaving them locked in the lower play-in positions in the Eastern Conference. With just six games remaining and sitting multiple games behind the sixth seed, their playoff hopes remain uncertain as pressure continues to mount on Mosley and the roster, who will look to bounce back against the Dallas Mavericks on Friday.