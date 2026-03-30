The Orlando Magic suffered their worst loss of the season on Sunday, 139-87, against the Toronto Raptors. Needless to say, when a team loses by that much, there’s plenty of blame to go around. But after the crushing loss to the Raptors, Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley was honest about who should shoulder the most blame for the lopsided defeat, as per Jason Beede of The Orlando Sentinel.

“I’ve got to do a better job of preparing them for what they’re going to see tonight,” Mosley said. “We talked a little bit about it, but probably not enough. I’ve got to have them prepared for the physicality of the game, prepared for how much they were gonna grab, hold, get us off of our spots. That’s on me.

“I got to do a better job with this group to make sure they’re prepared in the right way, knowing the sense of urgency that Toronto was gonna play with having guys out. The sense of urgency they were gonna play with knowing the positioning they were in, playoff positioning. So I got to do a better job with this group there.”

As Jamahl Mosley mentioned, the Magic and the Raptors are two of several teams battling for playoff positioning during the final stretch of the regular season. With the loss, the Magic fell to 39-35, and they are currently the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference standings. The Raptors improved to 42-32, and they are the No. 5 seed in the East.

The Magic fell to two and a half games now behind the No. 6 Atlanta Hawks and being able to make the playoffs outright. They have eight games remaining in the regular season.