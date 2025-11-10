On Sunday, the Philadelphia 76ers gave the Detroit Pistons a run for their money. However, they came up short 111-108.

Naturally, they would be despondent in defeat, and some were likely to be. However, big man Andre Drummond was able to pick things up during the post-game press conference, per @MrBuckBuck.

He was joined by his dog named Bob Marley. Yes, Drummond called his dog after one of the greatest singers of all time.

Andre Drummond and his dog, Bob Marley. Cute https://t.co/zhBETgDv2B pic.twitter.com/5nBgbrA4fg — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) November 10, 2025 Expand Tweet

During the game, Drummond came away with a double-double. He came away with 17 points and 12 rebounds. So far, he is averaging 6.9 points and 8.1 rebounds per game. Overall, he is the top player in rebounding and in showcasing his veteran leadership and energy.

Over the course of his career, he has averaged 12.1 rebounds per game and has led the league in rebounding four times.

Additionally, Drummond is one of Philadelphia's top defensive players and is flexible, playing as a starter and off the bench when needed.

Article Continues Below

Before the season began, there were talks that the 76ers were looking to trade Drummond as a way to fill up cap space.

As of now, the 76ers are off to a 6-4 start and will play the Boston Celtics on Tuesday.

The special bond between athletes and their pets

Drummond is not alone in sharing a special bond with his pet. Many other athletes have the same relationship. One of them includes his 76ers teammate Paul George, who has two pitbulls named King and Kobe. post-game

The last of whom is named after Kobe Bryant. NFL QB Russell Wilson and his wife, singer Ciara, have three Great Danes named Prince, Naomi, and Hero. Plus, Kyrie Irving has a dog named Drew, after the alter-ego he developed for himself in a Pepsi commercial.

Olympic icon Michael Phelps also has two French bulldogs, Juno and Legend. In fact, Phelps' dog, Herman, was on the cusp of landing endorsement deals following Phelps' historic performance at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing.