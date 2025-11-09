On Saturday evening, the Philadelphia 76ers continued their strong start to the season with a comfortable home win over the Toronto Raptors in an Atlantic Division matchup. It was one of the stronger games of the season for big man Joel Embiid, who scored 29 points in the victory, to go with four assists and six rebounds.

One of those assists was arguably the most impressive of the season so far from any player, with Embiid launching a pass over his head and into the shooting pocket of young wing Justin Edwards, who promptly knocked down a three from the opposite corner.

Joel Embiid makes potentially the craziest assist of his career, throwing an insane no-look pass over his head to Justin Edwards, who drills the open 3! pic.twitter.com/SOF0lznwRo — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) November 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

It was another reminder of what a uniquely gifted offensive player Embiid is, having improved his playmaking and ability to dissect defenses significantly throughout the course of his future Hall of Fame career.

If Embiid can continue to see the floor (and stay on it) like this throughout the season, the 76ers could be that much more dangerous of an opponent for teams to face this year.

A solid start for the 76ers

Article Continues Below

The Philadelphia 76ers currently sit at 6-3 at this early juncture of the 2025-26 NBA season. Arguably the biggest storyline of the season for Philadelphia has been the play of their backcourt, with Tyrese Maxey getting off to a red-hot start to the campaign and VJ Edgecombe also raising eyebrows so far early in his rookie year.

Embiid has rebounded to start playing better than he looked throughout the first couple of games of the season, and Philadelphia has put together a strong offensive attack as a result, flanked with capable wings like Kelly Oubre, and eventually Paul George once he returns to the lineup.

At this point, the 76ers' defense has been something of a question mark, especially as Embiid is no longer nearly as mobile as he was during the prime years of his career. Still, if Philadelphia can continue stacking up wins at this rate, it shouldn't be too difficult to secure a playoff spot in a putrid Eastern Conference.