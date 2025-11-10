The Philadelphia 76ers suffered their third loss in four games after falling short against the Detroit Pistons, 111-108, at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Sunday.

The 76ers dropped to 6-4, including 3-2 at home, as they continue to struggle with consistency. The Pistons, on the other hand, improved to 8-2, including 5-1 on the road, to solidify their hold on the top spot in the Eastern Conference.

Philadelphia had a final chance to send the game into overtime, but Tyrese Maxey missed his three-point attempt as time expired.

Maxey cut the Pistons' lead to one, 109-108, after scoring four straight points, including a nasty poster against Cade Cunningham with only 1:14 left. Maxey stole Cunningham's pass before going all the way for the ferocious slam.

Who knew Maxey could throw it down like that?

Cunningham, however, had the last laugh as he increased Detroit's lead by three, 111-108, with a cold-blooded jumper with only 16.9 seconds remaining.

Maxey finished with a game-high 33 points on top of four rebounds, seven assists, and two steals. Andre Drummond chipped in a double-double of 17 points and 12 rebounds.

The Sixers played without Joel Embiid, who was rested on the second end of their back-to-back.

The 25-year-old Maxey has been playing at an All-Star level once again amid Embiid's inconsistent presence and Paul George's continued absence due to a knee injury. His backcourt partnership with VJ Edgecombe has also made the 76ers a fun team to watch.

Philadelphia coach Nick Nurse has handed the keys to Maxey, and so far, the fleet-footed guard has not disappointed.

The 76ers will return to action on Tuesday against the Boston Celtics.