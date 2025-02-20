PHILADELPHIA — As the Philadelphia 76ers try to get back on track in the 2024-25 season, Eric Gordon is trying to work his way back from a wrist injury that could sideline him for a long time.

Gordon has missed four of the Sixers' last seven games, including the last two before the All-Star break. Those last two absences were the result of a right wrist sprain that Nick Nurse said is still in need of answers.

“He's seen two specialists and they still don't know what to do. There's a problem with it,” Nurse said ahead of the Sixers' matchup with the Boston Celtics. “They're trying to decide the right course of action with it to get it better. We're just unclear on that right now, so we've probably got to see one or two more people and get some more opinions before we can get to some proper steps and [a] plan of action.”

Eric Gordon dealing with tricky wrist injury

Nurse said that Gordon's injury has the potential to sideline him for a while. With 28 games left to go in the regular season, the veteran sharpshooter is on the verge of missing most of the remainder of the season.

“It's very concerning because I think there is a scenario that could hold him out for a long time,” the 76ers' head coach said. “I think there's a scenario that doesn't, as well, so it gets concerning whenever that's on the table.”

Gordon has appeared in 39 games for the Sixers, including 13 starts, and has averaged 6.8 points per game while shooting 40.9 percent from deep.

The 76ers are adding Lonnie Walker IV to shore up their wing depth and retain some three-point shooting in Gordon's absence. Nurse believes the young wing should be ready to go with his new team by its next game. Walker could make his Sixers debut against the Brooklyn Nets, the last NBA team he played for, on Saturday.