Former NBA forward Chandler Parsons cast doubt on Philadelphia 76ers star Paul George’s chances of becoming a first-ballot Hall of Famer, despite support from former All-Star Gilbert Arenas.

Parsons shared his thoughts during a recent episode of FanDuel’s Run It Back, where he questioned George’s Hall of Fame positioning following Arenas’ public endorsement on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“First ballot, I don’t know. I think he ends up getting in… I love Paul George, he’s one of my favorite players, one of my favorite people, I love him,” Parsons said. “But I think a guy like Blake Griffin should get in before him. There’s certain resumes also that aren’t as good as Paul George and they’re in the Hall of Fame. So, the Hall of Fame it’s always been kind of interesting to me – what are we voting for, how are we getting them in?”

“Blake Griffin should get in the Hall of Fame before Paul George.” Paul George is one of @ChandlerParsons‘ favorite players, but Chandler says PG won't be a first-ballot Hall of Famer like Gilbert Arenas claims 😳 pic.twitter.com/pkNqDXLwZ3 — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) March 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

Parsons continued by acknowledging George’s individual talent, but emphasized the importance of winning at the highest level.

“But Paul George is a generational talent, he’s unbelievable… I think that championships matter a lot so if he’s one of these guys that Philly wins a championship next year – I think that’s like a stamp of approval,” Parsons said. “Championships are valued a lot when you go in the Hall of Fame and he doesn’t have one.”

Gilbert Arenas backs Paul George’s Hall of Fame case as Chandler Parsons highlights lack of championship

Arenas had recently praised George on social media, stating, “It ain’t about what your feelings are. It’s about accolades, and his say first ballot,” standing firm in his belief that George’s resume warrants the distinction.

In his 15th NBA season and first with the 76ers, Paul George has averaged 16.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 1.8 steals over 41 games before injuries sidelined him for the rest of the season. Philadelphia has fallen to a 23-50 record, ranking 12th in the Eastern Conference.

Despite a difficult year both individually and for the team, George’s career achievements place him firmly in the Hall of Fame conversation. He is a nine-time NBA All-Star, six-time All-NBA selection (including one First Team honor), a four-time All-Defensive team member, and the 2013 NBA Most Improved Player. He also led the Indiana Pacers to back-to-back Eastern Conference Finals appearances and helped guide the Los Angeles Clippers to their first-ever Conference Finals in 2021. Additionally, George won a gold medal at the 2016 Summer Olympics with Team USA.

Parsons compared George’s candidacy to that of Blake Griffin, who officially retired in April 2024 after a 14-year NBA career. Griffin earned six All-Star selections, secured five All-NBA honors, and captured the 2011 NBA Rookie of the Year award.

The debate over George’s Hall of Fame status reflects broader questions about how voters weigh individual accolades, postseason success, and overall impact on the game. While his resume is robust, Parsons’ comments underscore how the absence of a championship can influence first-ballot perceptions.