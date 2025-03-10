The Philadelphia 76ers come into their matchup with the Atlanta Hawks seeking their first multi-game winning streak since January. On the second night of a back-to-back, the Sixers will be without Joel Embiid, Paul George and several other players. Their third star may make a return to the court, though. Here is what we know about Tyrese Maxey's injury status tonight as Philly prepares to face Atlanta at State Farm Arena.

Tyrese Maxey injury status vs. Hawks

Following the 76ers' 126-122 win over the Utah Jazz, Nick Nurse said that Maxey is considered questionable to play. He missed the game against Utah due to a lower back sprain and a finger injury on his right hand but he did some on-court work beforehand, trying to make it back to the lineup for his struggling squad.

Maxey has missed the Sixers' last two games and fought through the finger injury before that, struggling to shoot and dribble the ball. He has yet to play since sustaining the back injury in a loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. Philly would be smart to be overly cautious with his injury recovery, as back issues can become very tricky and risking Maxey's health at this point in the season isn’t worth it.

76ers injury report

The Sixers have not yet released their official injury report for tonight’s game but Embiid (left knee meniscus surgery), George (left groin soreness), Jared McCain (left knee meniscus surgery), Eric Gordon (right wrist surgery) and Kyle Lowry (right hip injury management) will be out.

Andre Drummond was listed as questionable for the Sixers' win over the Jazz due to an illness but ended up playing.

Hawks injury report

For the home team, Trae Young (left quad contusion) and Vit Krejci (lumbar fracture) are listed as questionable and Jalen Johnson (left shoulder surgery), Kobe Bufkin (right shoulder surgery) and Larry Nance Jr. (right medial femoral condyle fracture) remain out.