Heading into the 2024-25 NBA season, the Philadelphia 76ers hoped they had landed a do-it-all NBA wing who could cover opposing scorers, hit open 3s, and do some ISO scoring when they needed a bucket.

As it turns out, the team accomplished that feat, but it wasn't via the nine-time All-Star they signed to a four-year max contract, but instead via a much less prolific trade at the deadline, where Daryl Morey exchanged Caleb Martin for Quentin Grimes plus second-round considerations.

That's right, as the 76ers have taken to a full-on tank fest, featuring some classic maneuvering that would make Sam Hinkie proud in order to retain their first-round pick, Grimes has been one of the few bright spots of the season, with his 22.6 points, 4.5 assists, and 4.9 rebounds all career highs for the 6-foot-5 winger.

Discussing the future of the 76ers on his Club 520 Podcast, Jeff Teague made a bold declaration that Grimes, not Paul George, should be Philadelphia's building block moving forward, as he's a better player right now and moving forward.

“Build Philly around Quentin Grimes. He really is better than Paul George right now. He's a better player than Paul George,” Teague declared. “Right now, I swear to God, when Paul George was playing, he could not get 43… Right now, he's moving; Paul George don't move. He's old; he's 35. Father time catches up with you, I'm not hating on PG. Right now, Quentin Grimes is probably 25.”

While Teague didn't want to trash George, he had to admit that this simply isn't the same PG that fans have become accustomed to, and thus, shouldn't be considered as such moving forward by the 76ers.

“It ain't no smut because we know PG is a Hall of Famer,” Teague said. “Right now, current Paul George. Not Paul George with the Pacers or the Clippers.”

Is Teague on the money? In a word, yes: Grimes has outperformed George pretty much across the board in 2025, with his exciting style of play making him an instant fan favorite among the Philly faithful. While only time will tell if the 76ers can trade George for something better, one thing is clear: Grimes looks like an ascending player with no defined ceiling in the 76ers system, and retaining him has to be priority number one heading into the summer.