The New York Yankees were one of the most active teams at the MLB trade deadline. But that has not led to much success on the field. After a loss on Sunday, they are 2-7 since bolstering their bullpen and offensive depth. One key member of that deadline haul won't be able to help them turn it around. Yankees utility bat Amed Rosario has a shoulder injury that landed him on the injured list.

“Prior to [Sunday's] game, the Yankees made the following roster moves: Placed INF/OF Amed Rosario on the 10-day injured list (retroactive to 8/9) with a left SC joint sprain. Recalled C J.C. Escarra (#25) from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre,” the team announced.

Rosario came over from the Washington Nationals as a right-handed bench piece to help balance out the roster. He has played four games, only one as the starter, and is 3-7 with an RBI. Rosario did not get a hit in either of his at-bats in Friday's loss to Houston, the last game he played before landing on the IL.

The Yankees recalled JC Escarra from AAA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre as the corresponding move. Escarra, a catcher, made the Opening Day roster and was sent down to make room for the deadline acquisitions. With Ben Rice getting more run behind the plate, Escarra's at-bats will likely be fewer than they were earlier in the season.

The Yankees are slipping out of the American League playoff picture and need to turn it around. Three games against the Minnesota Twins are exactly what they need, and that's what they'll get this week. But after that, they hit the road to play the Cardinals and the Rays. Can the Yankees get hot and charge into the playoffs even without a lefty masher coming off the bench?

The Yankees picked up Austin Slater for the same reason as Rosario, and he is on the IL as well.