The Miami Dolphins got their preseason underway on Sunday against the Chicago Bears at a very hot Soldier Field, but it was mostly a showcase to see what some of the backups and young players can produce. One player that got a chance to show what he's got is quarterback Quinn Ewers, a household name in college football who was drafted in the seventh round by the Dolphins this spring.

Ewers entered the game in the second half after Tua Tagovailoa got some brief work in the first quarter and Zach Wilson took the backup reps for Mike McDaniel and company.

It's safe to say that things didn't go as expected or hoped for Ewers in his NFL preseason debut. His first four passes fell incomplete before he fumbled on a sack inside his own five-yard line.

Things got a little bit better, as the Texas product was able to lead a short touchdown drive, but they ended on a sour note. With the game tied and the Dolphins driving just past midfield, the former five-star recruit lost another fumble on fourth down late in the fourth quarter. The game ended in a tie at 24, as there is no overtime in the preseason.

In the end, the final stats are not pretty. Ewers finished 5-for-18 passing with 91 yards and a pair of fumbles lost, so it wasn't a great impression for a guy trying to move up the depth chart.

In front of Ewers, both Wilson and Tagovailoa had solid outings, so their grip on the first two spots on the depth chart seems even more secure than before the game.

The good news for Ewers is that he still has two more preseason games to continue to improve and get more reps against NFL defenses. Miami will take on the Detroit Lions on Aug. 16 before closing out the preseason slate against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Aug. 23. There is a chance that Tagovailoa sits out of those games entirely, so there could be even more reps on the table for Ewers.