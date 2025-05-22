Despite claiming the 2023 MVP award, Joel Embiid is one of the most criticized players in the NBA, due to his increasing habit of “foul-baiting.” As fans continue to rip him for his habits, Embiid has openly admitted to manipulating the whistle, according to Philadelphia 76ers rookie Jared McCain.

McCain revealed that Embiid thinks “foul-baiting” is “smart” on a Bleacher Report watch-along stream of the 2025 Eastern Conference Finals. The rookie guard seemed to agree with his All-Pro teammate.

“Foul-baiting is just smart,” McCain said. “Even when I talk to Joel about it, he thinks it's just playing the game smart. Just knowing how to manipulate the game in your own way. They have to call it. If it's a foul, it's a foul.”

Foul-baiting has evidently worked for Embiid, particularly late in his career. Before his throw-away 2024-2025 campaign, the 31-year-old attempted more than 10 free throws per game in four consecutive seasons. He has ranked in the top 10 in most free throw attempts in every season he was eligible.

The league's best scorers typically lead the league in free-throw attempts due to their high usage. However, whether it is Embiid, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Brunson, James Harden or LeBron James, fans have grown increasingly frustrated with the increase in foul-baiting and flopping.

Jared McCain aims to rebound with 76ers in 2025-2026

As a three-point ace, McCain is not one for foul-baiting himself, averaging just 2.4 free throw attempts as a rookie. Yet, in addition to revealing Embiid's game plan, McCain spoke in depth about how much he misses the court and desperately wants to return in better form in his second season.

As the No. 16 overall pick of the 2024 NBA Draft, McCain was well on his way to a potential Rookie of the Year season before tearing his meniscus in January. He averaged 15.3 points on 38.3 percent from deep in just 23 games before going down.

McCain's injury added to what was already a disappointing year for the 76ers. With Embiid playing just 19 games on the year, Philadelphia went just 24-58 and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2017. Point guard Tyrese Maxey, who took another leap with a career-high 26.3 points per game, was the lone bright spot in a lost season.