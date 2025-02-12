The Philadelphia 76ers will face the Brooklyn Nets in their final game before the All-Star break. Joel Embiid played Tuesday in the Sixers' loss to the Toronto Raptors but will not suit up for Wednesday's tilt in Brooklyn.

Embiid is still managing the injury in his left knee that has dogged him for most of the season. The big man initially said he wasn't sure if he'd play against the Nets, according to Ky Carlin of Sixers Wire, and that it would depend on how his knee feels. He played 38 minutes in the Sixers' 106-103 defeat to the Raptors, telling 27 points, 12 rebounds and four assists.

Embiid was ruled out for the game on Wednesday afternoon.

76ers face Nets on second night of back-to-back

Joel Embiid has not played in both ends of a back-to-back this season, and that will continue in this case. Even at previous points where the 76ers have struggled to get wins and remain outside of the play-in, the team has opted to be cautious and leave him out. Despite the benefit of having the All-Star break going up, they will continue to play it safe. Embiid also saw his arm bend awkwardly after a fall on Tuesday.

Embiid's speculation about potentially needing another knee surgery suggests the 76ers should not only rest him for this game but possibly shut him down for the remainder of the season. If his knee is that worrisome, it's not worth playing through it for a season that has gone this poorly. The Sixers could still crack the play-in, but it might worsen Embiid's knee in the long run.

Jared McCain will remain sidelined as he rehabs from a torn left meniscus, while Eric Gordon (right wrist sprain) and Kyle Lowry (right hip injury management) are also sidelined. There's also some injury concern for Tyese Maxey after Nick Nurse speculated something bothering him in his season-worst performance against the Raptors, but Maxey isn't on Wednesday's injury report.