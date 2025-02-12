Tyrese Maxey played his worst game of the season in the Philadelphia 76ers' 106-103 loss to the Toronto Raptors. In the Sixers' fourth straight loss, their star guard wasn’t anything close to playing at a star level.

Maxey shot just 1-9 shooting from the field and tallied more turnovers (four) than assists (three). He scored just five points, getting outscored by all nine of his teammates who played besides Ricky Council IV, who played just four minutes and missed his only shot attempt. After scoring at least 25 points in 18 consecutive games, the fourth-leading scorer in the NBA went scoreless in the first half and was terrible overall against a bad Raptors team missing several starters.

What gives? After the game, Nick Nurse speculated that Maxey was dealing with an injury. “I don't really want to speculate too much before I talk to him,” the head coach said. “I have a feeling that there's something. I hope not but I think there might be something physically bothering him, so I just want to check with that.”

Tyrese Maxey plays horribly in 76ers' loss to Raptors

Maxey was not listed on the injury report for this game. If an injury did impact his performance, it was something sustained during the game that he didn’t show any sign of. Maxey didn’t indicate he was dealing with anything specific.

The 76ers got great games off the bench from Quentin Grimes and Jared Butler but Paul George couldn’t pick up the slack for Maxey. The veteran tallied 14 points on 5-12 shooting. Joel Embiid was pretty good (27 points, 12 rebounds, four assists) until the end of the game when he turned an open look from deep into a loss-ensuring turnover.

It will be interesting to see if Maxey plays on Wednesday after playing 34 minutes on Tuesday. The 76ers, who are struggling mightily despite having all three of their stars, will play the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center in their final game before the All-Star break.