The Philadelphia 76ers are “considering alternative options” on Joel Embiid's troublesome left knee, according to Shams Charania of ESPN.

Embiid has fought to play his season despite dealing with numerous issues with his knee, which underwent surgery last season, and has acknowledged that he's not able to play at the same level he used to be. After playing in just 19 games so far, it looks more and more likely that he will be shut down for the remainder of the 2024-25 season.

Charania reported on ESPN's NBA Countdown that the big man dealt with more swelling in his knee after the Sixers' loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday and that he and the team are “considering options such as surgery on his left knee.”

Joel Embiid, 76ers continue to search for solutions to knee troubles

“I'm told that Embiid is scheduled to have tests and imaging done on his knee early this week and at that point, both sides will collaborate with specialists on the best path forward,” Charania said. “Embiid has done multiple treatment solutions, options that he's tried throughout the season. His knee just has not been right. That's included regular and frequent shots in that knee — just has not yielded any improvement.”

It was reported by ESPN's Lisa Salters that Embiid believes he might need another surgery and a long rest period to address his knee problems. The prevailing belief from the team has been that Embiid simply has to adapt to the state of his knee.

“The 76ers and Embiid, so far, listening to doctors' belief that surgery is not required or recommended as of yet,” the ESPN insider continued, “but even again after last night's loss to the Nets, I'm told Joel Embiid experienced more swelling in that knee. He didn't practice [on Sunday]. Now he's gonna have more imaging done.”