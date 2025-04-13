PHILADELPHIA — After two seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers — and entering an offseason where he has a player option — Kelly Oubre Jr. made it pretty clear where he wants to continue his NBA career.

“I'm a Philadelphia 76er. I'm blessed to be a part of this organization,” Oubre declared. He said he's taking his decision “day by day, but also, you know, this is a business. At the end of the day, I'm happy and I feel like I like to finish what I start and I don't feel complete. So, you know, godspeed.”

Oubre's player option is worth $8.3 million. The 29-year-old wing has always been grateful to the 76ers organization, which signed him to a minimum contract when no other team wanted him. Even if he opts out, he'll surely be angling for a return to Philly on a longer deal.

Kelly Oubre Jr. hints at staying with 76ers in 2025 offseason

Oubre was thrust into a bigger role this season with the injuries to stars, putting his per-game averages at 15.1 points, a career-best 1.8 assists and a career-best 1.5 steals. However, his 29.3 percent shooting from deep was the second-worst percentage of his career. Shooting is one area of the game he said he plans to work on this offseason.

The 76ers want Oubre to be a part of the team moving forward and hope he can play a complementary role around Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Paul George. Oubre hopes next season will prove to be more fruitful.

“I'm bringing the swag back and all I know is that I'll come back better than I was this year,” Oubre said. “I'm going into year 11 in my career, so it's a blessing. Blessed to still be here but at the end of the day, man, I'm not satisfied with the way I'm perceived by you guys [and] fans for what I do bring to the NBA. So, Tsunami's back.”