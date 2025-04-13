PHILADELPHIA — After two seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers — and entering an offseason where he has a player option — Kelly Oubre Jr. made it pretty clear where he wants to continue his NBA career.

I'm a Philadelphia 76er. I'm blessed to be a part of this organization,” Oubre declared. He said he's taking his decision “day by day, but also, you know, this is a business. At the end of the day, I'm happy and I feel like I like to finish what I start and I don't feel complete. So, you know, godspeed.” 

Oubre's player option is worth $8.3 million. The 29-year-old wing has always been grateful to the 76ers organization, which signed him to a minimum contract when no other team wanted him. Even if he opts out, he'll surely be angling for a return to Philly on a longer deal.

Kelly Oubre Jr. hints at staying with 76ers in 2025 offseason 

Related Philadelphia 76ers NewsArticle continues below
Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) dribbles past Portland Trail Blazers forward Toumani Camara (33) during the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center.
Tyrese Maxey reveals the 1 positive from 76ers’ lost season
Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) looks on against the Golden State Warriors during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center.
Paul George makes ‘scramble’ admission on brutal first season with 76ers
Hawks 76ers prediction, NBA odds
Hawks vs. 76ers prediction, odds, pick, spread – 4/11/2025

Oubre was thrust into a bigger role this season with the injuries to stars, putting his per-game averages at 15.1 points, a career-best 1.8 assists and a career-best 1.5 steals. However, his 29.3 percent shooting from deep was the second-worst percentage of his career. Shooting is one area of the game he said he plans to work on this offseason.

The 76ers want Oubre to be a part of the team moving forward and hope he can play a complementary role around Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Paul George. Oubre hopes next season will prove to be more fruitful.

“I'm bringing the swag back and all I know is that I'll come back better than I was this year,” Oubre said. “I'm going into year 11 in my career, so it's a blessing. Blessed to still be here but at the end of the day, man, I'm not satisfied with the way I'm perceived by you guys [and] fans for what I do bring to the NBA. So, Tsunami's back.”