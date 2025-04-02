Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his left knee, according to Shams Charania of ESPN. After lots of discussion with doctors about the best treatment for the knee that has given him problems for over a year, the big man's path forward is now clearer.

Embiid will be re-evaluated in six weeks, Charania added, and is expected to make a full recovery. The 76ers center appeared in just 19 games this season, mostly missing time due to continuous problems with his left knee, and was ruled out the rest of the way in late February. He injured the meniscus in that same knee last January and underwent surgery but has struggled to play as smoothly and confidently as he did before the injury.

Following Charania's report, the Sixers sent an announcement on Embiid's plan that reads as follows: “Following consultations with medical experts, it has been determined that Joel Embiid will undergo arthroscopic surgery next week to address his left knee. Further updates will be provided following the procedure.”

The 76ers came into this season hoping to manage Embiid's injury troubles more cautiously. Instead, his knee gave him issues in the preseason and he didn’t make his season debut until mid-November. Swelling in his knee forced him out of the lineup multiple times this season, preventing him from playing in even five consecutive games.

Embiid expressed a potential need for another surgery this past February, eagerly hoping that he and the team could find a way to alleviate his knee issues. Throughout the season and especially after he was ruled out for the remainder of the campaign, the big man consulted with the medical staff and numerous doctors about what could potentially be done. After a lengthy round of discussions, Embiid is now on the path towards recovery.

Injuries to other players totally derailed the Sixers but Embiid's knee being in worse shape than previously thought sent them down the path of being a losing team. For the franchise, the most important thing going forward is getting him back to tip-top shape — or at least as close to it as possible.