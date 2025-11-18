The Philadelphia 76ers got an extra boost with the return of Paul George on Monday against the Los Angeles Clippers at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

George made his debut after recovering from a knee injury, which limited him to just 41 games last season, as he missed the last six weeks of the campaign.

He was in the starting lineup versus the Clippers and immediately announced his comeback by swishing a three-pointer just seconds into the contest, drawing a loud cheer from the crowd.

Paul George kicks off Year 16 splashing in a triple 💦 Welcome back, PG!pic.twitter.com/NHbiWj4plD — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 18, 2025 Expand Tweet

It must have felt really good for the 35-year-old forward to see the ball go into the hoop after being sidelined since July. George has been hampered by injuries for the majority of his career, and fans could only hope that he could stay healthy for the rest of the campaign.

George signed a four-year deal worth a whopping $212 million with the 76ers last season. Many panned the move because of the nine-time All-Star's supposedly declining game. He averaged 16.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 1.8 steals before hurting his knee.

When fully healthy, George is still a dependable two-way player. He remains one of the smoother scorers in the NBA and a tough one-on-one defender. He is also reliable in the clutch.

The 76ers, who are currently sitting on a 7-5 record, are expected to slowly reintegrate George into the system, with Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe already running the show. Joel Embiid, meanwhile, is under load management.

As of writing, the Clippers are leading the Sixers in the third quarter.