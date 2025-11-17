The Philadelphia 76ers will be facing the Los Angeles Clippers, and they could be getting a key player to make his season debut. Paul George has not played this season as he's still recovering from left knee surgery from the offseason, but he has been ramping up over the past few weeks. Injuries were the one thing that was holding the 76ers back this season, and though they've had a few to start this season, they've been able to overcome them for the most part.

Getting George back would be key as it strengthens their wing depth, giving them another scorer and a defender.

Paul George's injury status vs. Clippers

George is listed as questionable against the Clippers, and he could make his season debut against his former team. About a week ago, it was reported by ESPN's Shams Charania that doctors wanted to see additional strength from George's left quadriceps to support his knee before he played. It looks like they may have seen all they needed with him being upgraded on the injury report.

George did not have the best season with the 76ers last year, as injuries caught up with him and he only appeared in 41 games. It started in the preseason when he hyperextended his knee, and from there, he didn't look like the same dominant player that many had seen over his career.

It's hard to tell if George will get back to the kind of player he was, but there's no doubt that he can still be a big contributor to the 76ers.

As George is set to return soon, Joel Embiid is still being ruled out, and it will be his fourth game in a row missed. It's uncertain when he'll return, but the good news is that there is no structural damage in his knee.