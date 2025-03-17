Detroit Pistons center Paul Reed finds himself in a better situation than his former team, the Philadelphia 76ers. Recently, he let them know about it.

Reed decided to chime on on the Sixers' poor season after their loss to the Indiana Pacers last weekend, dropping them into a tie for the fifth-worst record in the NBA. “They thought I was the problem,” Reed tweeted with a face-palming emoji. When someone in his mentions said he wasn’t necessarily the problem but also not a part of the solution, Reed quipped “Guess [y'all] found it.”

Nick Nurse took a diplomatic route to address Reed's comments, according to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

“I don’t have a response,” Nurse said after the 76ers' win over the equally depleted Dallas Mavericks, via the Philadelphia Inquirer. “We certainly didn’t think Paul Reed was a problem.

Paul Reed puts 76ers on blast for brutal 2024-25 season

Reed isn’t afraid to speak his mind — or, as he would call it, keeping it 50 x 2 — but it's odd to see him take a random jab at his former team. He clearly interprets the Sixers' decision to waive him after four seasons as an admission that they thought he wasn’t good enough to remain there.

Feeling snubbed is somewhat understandable through that lens, though the Pistons also didn’t want him on their salary books for as much money as he was making. They waived Reed before his $7.7 million salary was guaranteed and then re-signed him to a minimum deal after he cleared waivers. Nonetheless, Detroit clearly wants Reed on its roster to serve as a backup for Jalen Duren and Isaiah Stewart.

While Reed is enjoying a small part in the Pistons' resurgence, the 76ers are limping to the finish line of this season.