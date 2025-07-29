The Detroit Tigers' starting pitchers achieved a feat that the majors haven't seen since 1949 during Monday's matchup against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Going into the series, the Tigers went through a rough stretch of games. They were coming off of losing 10 of their last 11 contests before finally recovering with consecutive wins against the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday and the Diamondbacks on Monday.

Troy Melton was the starter for the series opener, being on the mound for seven innings. He didn't concede a run in that timeframe, which happened to be the third consecutive game that Detroit's starting pitcher pulled off shutout performances after six or more innings.

The Tigers' PR team noted that this marked the third time in franchise history than an instance like this happened. The last times it took place was in 1910 and 1949.

How Tigers played against Diamondbacks

The Tigers needed whatever they got in their 5-1 victory over the Diamondbacks. Their historic feat was simply the cherry on top.

Detroit did an excellent job keeping Arizona silent throughout the first seven innings of the game. They had a 5-0 lead in the meantime, sealing the deal in the last two frame despite their opponent's efforts to make a rally.

The Tigers' bullpen did a great job at containing the Diamondbacks' offense. They limited the attack to seven hits and one home run after 31 at-bats, which was key to Detroit earning the victory. Melton played a huge role in this as he received the win, striking out five batters while conceding five hits.

Detroit improved to a 62-46 record on the season, maintaining the top spot of the AL Central Division standings. They are 8.5 games above the Cleveland Guardians and nine games above the Kansas City Royals.

The Tigers will prepare for Game 2 of their series against the Diamondbacks. The contest will take place on July 29 at 6:40 p.m. ET.