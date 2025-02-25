To say the Philadelphia 76ers’ 2024-25 season has been disappointing is a massive understatement. The season has been downright horrendous for a team that was supposed to be an Eastern Conference contender following their free agency acquisition of Paul George. The 76ers have been filling in their on-the-margins roster spots since the trade deadline, and they most recently signed Alex Reese to a two-way contract, as per Michael Scotto of Hoopshype.com.

Alex Reese’s two-way contract with the 76ers is for two years. While being on a two-way contract limits Reese’s availability to only 50 NBA games, there aren’t enough regular season games left for him to get close to that maximum.

Following the NBA trade deadline, the 76ers had open roster spots to fill. They used one of those spots to sign NBA veteran Lonnie Walker IV who had been playing overseas. They also converted Jared Butler and Justin Edwards’ two-way contracts to standard deals.

Reese joins Jeff Dowtin and David Roddy as the 76ers’ three two-way contract players. Dowtin has been on the roster since last season while Roddy is another recent signing.

The 76ers currently stand at 20-37 and in 12th place in the East standings. They are 1-9 in their last ten games and have lost eight games in a row. Time is running out for them to make a final push in the East this season.

Alex Reese signs with 76ers

Reese went undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft, and he began his professional basketball career overseas in Luxembourg in 2022. During the 2023-24 season, he spent time in the G League with the Rip City Remix, the affiliate of the Portland Trail Blazers.

Reese was signed by the Oklahoma City Thunder at the beginning of this season for training camp on an Exhibit 10 deal, but was one of the final roster cuts. He re-signed with the Thunder after the start of the regular season and appeared in only one game before being cut again.

Prior to signing with the 76ers, Reese had returned to the G League to play for the Remix. He had appeared in 16 games, at a little over 30 minutes per game. He had been averaging 19.2 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.8 blocked shots with splits of 50 percent shooting from the field, 42.1 percent shooting from the three-point line and 85.7 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Reese is capable of playing both power forward and small-ball center; he’s a big man who can space the floor with his three-point shooting.